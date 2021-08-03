3 Philip Billing replacements that Bournemouth should consider if club strike transfer agreement with Norwich City

Norwich City have opened talks with Bournemouth’s Philip Billing regarding a summer move to the newly-promoted Premier League club, as reported by Football Insider.

The Canaries have held an interest in the Dane for a while now, with The Mirror first reporting interest back in mid-June.

Despite the Norfolk club’s interest, the towering midfielder has said that he is a fan of Scott Parker’s style of football – according to The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) – providing Bournemouth fans hope that he might stay for the upcoming campaign.

Here, we take a look at 3 replacements that Bournemouth should consider if Norwich are able to secure the services of the 25-year-old.

Matt Grimes

The Swansea City captain has accumulated a lot of interest already this transfer window with there being just a single year left on his current contract.

The midfielder has been a consistent performer for The Swans over the last couple of years and is technically up there with the best in the division.

It emerged in mid-July that Bournemouth and Fulham, as well as Premier League duo Newcastle United and Southampton, were in pursuit of the 26-year-old, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail have since reported that Fulham have moved ahead of The Cherries in their pursuit of the former Exeter City man, however, it is someone that would suit Bournemouth perfectly.

He is a competitive midfielder who works relentlessly for his teammates but he also has an excellent technical ability, that would not be out of place in the Premier League.

James Garner

James Garner enjoyed an excellent 2020/21 season. The young midfielder put in some excellent performances with Watford at the start of the campaign, but when future game time could not be promised, he excelled in a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

His scintillating performances during the second half of the campaign have pushed Forest to try and re-sign the Manchester United man. However, they are set to face a divisional battle with newly-relegated club Sheffield United, as reported by The Sun.

But, if Billing does leave, Bournemouth should join the emerging chase. Garner has the energy and tenacity to help dominate the midfield areas, whilst he has undoubted ability when in possession.

With a number of injuries and illnesses amongst Bournemouth’s central midfielders at present, Garner poses as a versatile option, possessing the ability to operate in the holding role or more advanced.

Callum O’Hare

Callum O’Hare is a very exciting player at Championship level and has been an integral part of Coventry City’s recent successes.

Admittedly, he predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder, but given Bournemouth’s current options who tend to be more defensive-minded in the likes of Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, and Ben Pearson.

O’Hare has tremendous ability when in possession, with his low centre of gravity allowing him to glide past players with ease. He also has an excellent end-product, scoring three times and assisting eight last season.

He is certainly not a like-for-like swap, but he certainly has the potential to compete at the top end of the Championship and beyond.

25 quiz questions about AFC Bournemouth and Scott Parker as 21/22 season edges closer – Can you score 100% correct?

1 of 25 Which of these clubs did Scott Parker not play for? Newcastle United Arsenal West Ham Chelsea