3 Peterborough United transfers in or out that could happen next month

Peterborough United will have known that life back in the Championship was going to be tough and so it has proved through the first months of the 2021/22 campaign.

There have certainly been high points but Darren Ferguson’s side find themselves two places above the bottom of the table and locked in a relegation battle.

A successful January transfer window could well be the difference between staying up and dropping back down to League One.

The start of the winter window is now little more than a fortnight away and so we’ve highlighted three Peterborough transfers in or out that could happen next month…

Siriki Dembele

Siriki Dembele has been linked with leaving the Posh in the last few windows and reports last month indicated it would cost £4 million to sign him in January, with Celtic, Fulham, and Rangers all eyeing him.

The 25-year-old has adapted to the step up to the Championship fairly well but will have been hoping to have bagged more than four goals and two assists this term.

Even so, Peterborough director of football Barry Fry has revealed that offers are still coming in for the forward, who is out of contract in the summer.

That means that unless he pens a new deal, this window will be their last chance to get compensation for his departure.

Losing him midway through the season while the battle for survival is on is not ideal but if a significant offer is made, they may feel like they have no choice.

Ronnie Edwards

The emergence 18-year-old centre-back Ronnie Edwards has been one of the biggest positives of Posh’s season so far, with the teenager establishing himself as a mainstay in the starting XI.

Edwards’ impressive performances have caught the eye of clubs higher up the English footballing pyramid, with The Daily Star (via Daily Express) reporting that Sir Alex Ferguson has recommended him to Manchester United.

Brentford and Tottenham are also said to be keen while talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham urged West Ham United to make a move for him recently.

One of those big clubs may feel that the January window is the perfect time to make a move for him – before his stock has risen too high.

Idris Kanu

Another player that could leave the Weston Homes Stadium next month is 22-year-old Idris Kanu, who has been linked with MK Dons, Salford City, and Colchester United.

It is understood that Kanu is ready to leave the club in search of regular first-team football, with the Sierra Leone international struggling for opportunities this term.

The winger, who is out of contract next summer, has played less than 200 minutes of senior football this term.