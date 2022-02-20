3 permanent Veljko Paunovic replacements that Reading FC need to be considering

Despite claiming a long awaited win at Preston on Saturday, Reading find themselves looking for a new manager, following the sacking of Veljko Paunovic.

It was announced less than an hour after the full time whistle had gone at Deepdale, that the Serbian had seen his contract with the club terminated by mutual consent.

The Royals now face the challenge of finding Paunovic’s successor, and with the club currently 21st in the Championship table, just five points clear of the relegation zone, that is a decision they simply must get right.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three options Reading should be considering to replace Paunovic on a permanent basis, right here.

Paul Ince

Something of a surprise candidate, but Ince does at least have the advantage of being in the position as interim manager for the Royals.

Having stepped in to fill the role vacated by Paunovic on a temporary basis until a permanent appointment is made, and with his son Tom in the current Reading squad, Ince does at least have an opportunity to make a case to be given the role on a longer term basis.

If he can produce some strong results while managing the side for the interim period, you feel he is someone who will have to be considered to take over the role full time.

Neil Warnock

One who would certainly bring plenty of experience to the role, you get the feeling that Warnock could be a rather popular choice among the Reading fanbase.

Right now the Royals’ main priority is avoiding relegation, and in Warnock, they would be getting a a manager who knows just how to stabilise clubs at the minute.

You feel his man-management abilities could also help to get the best out of those Reading players, who arguably seem to need something of a spark lit under them. Considering the way he left Middlesbrough, you get the feeling Warnock could also fancy one more shot at management, so this could suit all parties.

Lee Johnson

Johnson’s sacking by Sunderland last month came somewhat out of the blue, but it does mean that he is immediately available for a role such as this, and could be open to taking it for a swift return to the game.

Althugh he was unable to take Sunderland to promotion from League One, Johnson did a solid job at the Stadium of Light, which is rather being highlighted by the Black Cats’ struggles since the 40-year-old’s departure.

With Johnson also having previously shown he is capable of firmly establishing a club at this level – as he did with Bristol City for several seasons – he could be an appealing candidate for Reading, as they look to make their Championship status secure.