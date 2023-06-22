Leeds United had a season to forget in 2022/23, suffering relegation back to the Championship, and will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

There are likely to be a whole host of changes at Elland Road behind the scenes this summer, with plenty still to be resolved despite the takeover of 49ers Enterprises coming to a conclusion last week.

There are plenty of first-team players in the Whites' squad who are not going to be playing Championship football next season, especially for those with reputation as top-flight players and who have played at international level.

Others, such as Patrick Bamford, are likely to remain at the club, due to their stock nose-diving in recent years.

Not all of which has been the 29-year-old's fault, given the injuries suffered over the last two years in particular. Bamford played 31 times last season, scoring six times and assisting a further four, and in the season before that he managed to score twice and assist three times in 11 games.

He is likely to be retained due to those injuries and also his long contract of three years makes it difficult for the Whites to sell him, even if they wish to.

Although stepping down a division may help him rediscover his form and some fitness, there is also an argument that the days of scoring 17 goals in the Premier League are long gone.

Who should Leeds target to replace Patrick Bamford?

With that in mind, here we take a look at three perfect alternatives to Bamford for next season, whom Leeds should look to sign in the transfer market.

Viktor Gyokeres

This one would be a highly ambitious move, such is the quality of Gyokeres. The Swedish international is likely to have suitors at top-flight level, but signing a player from a potential promotion rival in Coventry City would also be a good move from Leeds.

Leeds have Bamford, Rodrigo, and Georginio Rutter as options in attack currently; but only Bamford is capable of leading the line effectively to pin the opposition back and act as a focal point. Gyokeres can also do this, but with an added bonus over Bamford that he oozes confidence at the moment.

Gyokeres scored 22 and assisted a further 12 from 50 games in all competitions for Coventry last season and has a broad skill-set for a centre-forward. The 25-year-old has the ability to dribble and carry the ball, enough pace to run the channels and in behind, and can also offer an outlet with his sheer size and frame as well.

His next step is a move up to the Premier League or another major European league's top-flight, and he also has a year left on his contract with Coventry City this summer, making a move for him a no-brainer for many top flight teams.

Jonathan Burkhardt

Another ideal all-round centre-forward package is Burkhardt of Mainz in the Bundesliga. Leeds need a player who can work well back to goal, press, run the channels, and pin centre-backs with their pace and mobility, as well as physically with their hold up play.

Leeds also need a goalscorer as well as someone who can act as a focal point, with a player who is more readily available than Bamford of extreme importance. Burkhardt, like Gyokeres, would be an ambitious signing, but Leeds need to push the boat out if they are to be promoted this season.

His link-up play, and consistency of his finishing could do with more refinement, but the other aspects of his skill-set make him well-equipped as a striker for the Whites already. He loves to take snap shots and his goal record as a young player is particularly exemplary, especially for the German youth set up.

Burkhardt's stock has fallen with Mainz due to a knee injury suffered last season, but the talent and quality he has remains undeniable. The 22-year-old is out of contract next summer, making this an opportunistic signing for Leeds as well.

Joel Piroe

Perhaps the most different profile of the three here, Piroe would add the thing Leeds need the most to get out of the second tier: goals.

The Dutchman has scored or assisted 49 goals in 88 Championship games, and is always fit and available, with a really strong injury record, too.

At 23, and in the last year of his deal, Piroe could prove to be a cost-effective signing, and one which guarantees Leeds a clinical nature in attack. His record for Swansea City is exemplary, and could be even better in a side who create more at the top end of the division.

His link-up play is good, but he would need some work in terms of his hold up play. However, he could be the all-round player Leeds seek if he can improve in that regard. Pinching a player from a Championship rival is always an added bonus as well.