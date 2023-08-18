Highlights Takeaway 1: Leeds United has had a difficult start to their Championship campaign under Daniel Farke, with no wins in their first two league fixtures.

Takeaway 2: The team has made several exits in the transfer market, both permanent and on loan, which has trimmed the wage bill but left little funds for new signings.

Takeaway 3: Leeds could benefit from making loan signings before the transfer window closes, with potential targets including Lewis O'Brien, James McAtee, and Djed Spence.

Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years got underway in recent weeks and has got off to a difficult start under the reign of two-time winner, Daniel Farke.

The Whites can be expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his tutelage, but have failed to win in either of their opening two league fixtures.

Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser secured a comeback for Leeds from 2-0 down to draw the opening game against Cardiff City at Elland Road following a towering header by captain Liam Cooper early in the second half.

A frustrating and disappointing 1-0 away defeat to Birmingham City followed, with Farke's hands somewhat tied due to the depleted squad at his disposal for the trip to the Midlands.

There is only a little over two weeks left in the transfer window, and how Leeds operate in that time in relation to other sides in the second tier will have a significant say on where they end up at the end of the campaign, with the Whites already very busy in the transfer market.

Rodrigo, Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, and Joel Robles have completed permanent exits away from Elland Road, whilst Adam Forshaw was also released following the expiry of his contract in June.

There have also been seven loan exits from the club, too: Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Marc Roca, Max Wober, and Jack Harrison have all completed temporary departures for the 2023/24 season.

It's significantly trimmed the wage bill at Leeds, but little funds have been raised to put towards the overall transfer kitty, with the Whites perhaps leaning more on Premier League parachute payments to complete transfers at the present time.

Leeds have so far signed four players, in the form of Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow from Newcastle United, the re-signing of Sam Byram on a free transfer following his release from Norwich City, and Joe Rodon has also come in from Tottenham Hotspur.

The loan market may be a smart way to complete deals late in the window, and there is usually a flurry fo them across the Championship, with Premier League managers making players available who need regular football for the season.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at three perfect loan signings the Whites could look to make as the transfer window nears conclusion.

Lewis O'Brien

Nottingham Forest central-midfielder Lewis O'Brien is said to be interesting multiple clubs in the Championship, according to a report last month from Alan Nixon. Darren Witcoop has since revealed O’Brien could still leave on loan to the Championship this month with "a host of interested clubs."

O'Brien appears poised to depart the City Ground after just a single and frustrating season that saw him struggle for Premier League minutes before a deadline day loan switch to Blackburn Rovers in January fell through under disappointing circumstances.

O'Brien is no stranger to West Yorkshire, having starred for Huddersfield Town as recently as the 2021/22 season. The central-midfielder was a key component of Carlos Corberan's team who finished in the play-offs and lost in the final to his next club, Nottingham Forest. The 24-year-old boasts a wealth of experience for his age with 123 Championship games under his belt, and has contributed to 18 goals in that time, too.

Leeds have been interested in O'Brien previously as the Whites saw four bids rejected for the midfielder by Huddersfield in the summer of 2021, and reportedly elected not to activate the release clause in his contract during the January window.

Even if Tyler Adams remains a Leeds player after transfer deadline day this summer, they are short of depth in midfield, with youngsters Darko Gyabi, Archie Gray, and Lewis Bate currently the primary back up options to Adams and Ampadu. O'Brien would add depth, quality, and competition to their squad and would be an excellent loan capture.

James McAtee

After a fairly quiet start to the season, the Manchester City loanee came to life in the second half of the season, showing his Premier League potential.

From 37 Championship games last season, the 20-year-old collected 12 goal contributions from attacking-midfield; but the majority of those came in the second half of the season, with 10 coming since gameweek 24.

Another year of development in the second tier could be hugely beneficial to both McAtee and his parent club - and with Leeds lacking a high quality number-ten in their squad - it makes sense for all parties.

McAtee could, of course, find himself another loan but in the top-flight; however, Leeds will be a ball-dominant side under Farke and he could be a centre-piece within that, as he was for the Blades last season.

His development curve in the second half of last season in particular has proven his credentials to be a Premier League player, but there is no reason Leeds should not ask the question of Man City. His creativity and eye for goal as well as his link-up play could be the difference in the final third for Leeds.

Djed Spence

The 23-year-old has had difficulty breaking through at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since he joined from Middlesbrough for an eight-figure fee last summer.

Spence has played just 41 minutes of football for Spurs and made only five appearances, all of which have come as a substitute in that time.

Due to a lack of game time, he spent the second half of last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Rennes but was not altogether convincing in France, featuring just 10 times and losing his place in the starting line up for the final months of the campaign.

He could be available for loan again this month, with a report from The Evening Standard suggesting that Spence was one of a number of squad players that new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou was ready to let leave this summer. The Australian has Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal as his alternative right-back options.

Spence signed a five-year deal when he joined Tottenham, which means he is under contract until the summer of 2027 and another loan may suit them yet again. Leeds failed to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City and may still be in the market for a right-back, with Spence profiling well for a progressive full-back under Farke.

Spence's best period of his short career came in the Championship, whilst on loan with Nottingham Forest, and Leeds could help revitalise a stalling last year for the 23-year-old.