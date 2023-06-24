James Ward-Prowse’s time at Southampton Football Club may be about to come to an end this summer.

The club’s 11-year stay in the Premier League has come to an end, which has resulted in intense speculation involving the future of Ward-Prowse.

The Englishman has been wanted by several Premier League clubs for a while, but due to Southampton’s relegation, the interest has grown.

Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Aston Villa are all said to be interested in the 28-year-old this summer.

However, all this interest is just that, as at this time there has been no official bid for the England midfielder.

Who should replace James Ward-Prowse at Southampton?

With interest high, here at FLW, we have looked at three perfect James Ward-Prowse replacements Southampton should consider.

Gustavo Hamer

Hamer has been a standout performer for Coventry City ever since he joined the club in 2020.

The 25-year-old was again a big influence on the Sky Blues this season, appearing 45 times in all competitions, scoring 11 goals, and registering 10 assists. Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres were crucial in Coventry reaching the play-off final.

However, with the club failing to win promotion, his future at the club has come into doubt once again, with it being that scouts were watching the play-off final.

The midfielder is entering the final 12 months of his contract at the club and while Coventry will not want to lose Hamer, a tempting offer could make them think hard.

So, with the potential fee that Southampton could get for Ward-Prowse, it would make sense for them to reinvest in a player like Hamer, who is established at this level.

Would Ilias Chair be a good replacement for James Ward-Prowse?

Another player who would be a perfect replacement for Ward-Prowse is Queens Park Rangers’ Ilias Chair.

The 25-year-old has been very influential in the Championship, with a goal contribution of 53 in 173 appearances.

Chair is still contracted to the Rs until 2025, but has recently been linked with a move to Aston Villa and then most recently been mentioned in regards to a replacement for James Maddison at Leicester City.

The QPR man has shown that he is a very technical gifted player, who can find pockets of space between the midfield and attack. Chair is also able to operate in the midfield area, as well as behind the striker and on either flanks.

This is a signing that is should be straight forward as QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth has already admitted that the club may be forced to sell some of their players this summer.

While for Chair, he is likely going to want to leave QPR this summer, considering the poor campaign they have just had.

Matt Grimes

The final player who could be a perfect replacement for Ward-Prowse and the most obvious choice is Swansea City’s Matt Grimes.

This is an obvious choice, as the midfielder has played under the now Southampton manager, Russell Martin.

It was reported earlier in June that Southampton were keen on signing Grimes from Swansea and would pursue a move once they had wrapped up the deal for Martin.

The 27-year-old has established himself as a regular Championship midfielder in the last few years, playing nearly 250 games in the league.

As he has gotten older, he has also taken on the responsibility of being a leader, as he is captain at Swansea.

The midfielder hasn’t really got an eye for goal but is someone who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and does create chances for his teammates, as shown by his 27 assists.

He may not be the most attacking option, but Grimes is a midfielder who would bring composure and a presence to Southampton’s midfield.