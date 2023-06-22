Leicester City fans will be hoping that they replace star man James Maddison adequately this summer - otherwise they could well be looking at a long, long season in the Championship.

The Foxes suffered ignominy with their relegation at the end of May, marking a dramatic rise and fall in a Premier League era that saw more in 10 years than some clubs do in a lifetime.

A top-flight title, a Champions League quarter-final, two fifth-placed finishes, deep European runs and an FA Cup - all topped off by being relegated last season. It's been quite the ride.

But unfortunately, with relegation comes a firesale, typically. We saw it at Burnley last season with the likes of Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski, Nick Pope, Maxwel Cornet and Ben Mee all departing east Lancashire, before the Clarets reinvested their money incredibly to return as 101-point champions. And if Leicester can do the same, they should be able to dominate the league themselves. But with Maddison likely to depart for a fee of around £60million, how they replace him will have ripple effects at the King Power Stadium. Here are three players that Football League World believe can adequetly replace the England man.

Ilias Chair

If it's creativity that Leicester are after, they should look no further than the Morocco international. Despite playing for a floundering Queens Park Rangers team over the course of the last two seasons, Chair has been their shining light alongside Lyndon Dykes.

14 combined goals and assists in the Championship last season added to his tally of the exact same the year before; and a combined total of 12 in the 20/21 season in his first full season at Loftus Road has shown that his numbers just keep getting better and better.

In a more attacking, possession-minded team with stars such as Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho and more to play around, Chair could be the hub of creativity in the hole behind the attacking talents that Leicester boast - and inevitably, he'd likely produce better numbers than ever before.

Alex Scott

This signing would not only be more expensive than any other on this list, but Leicester would face competition from Premier League clubs, which could scupper their bid as Maddison's long-term replacement.

But what a signing he would be if they could pull it off. Scott won the Championship Young Player of the Season last time out, swatting away competition from the likes of Amad Diallo and Hayden Hackney.

At just 19 years of age, it is no surprise that Liverpool, Crystal Palace, West Ham et al are interested in Scott's services. However, it may just be a touch too early for him to integrate into the Premier League despite two solid seasons at Ashton Gate - and Leicester would be that step up required to have top-end Championship experience before firing away in the Premier League.

Scott Twine

This is quite an off-the-track shout, but Twine and Maddison are the most similar players who have swapped divisions in terms of playing style.

Twine never really got a look in last season at Turf Moor due to injury, before Burnley's unreal form once he had recovered meant that he found it difficult to integrate his place in the starting XI. But as the season drew to a close, you could sense that Twine had begun to find his place in the first-team at Burnley, scoring two goals in the run-in alongside a smart assist vs Bristol City.

With Burnley heading up to the Premier League, it may well mean that game time for Twine could be further limited with money in abundance. The star has even said himself that he is willing to stay and fight for his place in pre-season, though there are no guarantees. Additionally, it may well strike a resemblance to Maddison's spell at Norwich before Premier League stardom with Leicester.

And, with that in mind, Leicester could well loan Twine if the clubs can come to an agreement, though it would more likely be towards the end of the window. Maddison and Twine share very similar aspects of striking through the ball, always looking for the impossible, and showing a flair game that only certain players can do well in the No. 10 role.