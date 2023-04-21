Port Vale decided to part ways with manager Darrell Clarke at the beginning of this week as the club bid to survive in League One.

The Valiants have placed Clarke’s assistant manager, Andy Crosby, in interim charge for the final games of the League One season.

Vale are currently six points clear of the relegation zone with three games to go, but the decision to dismiss Clarke wouldn’t have been easy considering he gained them promotion to League One last season.

However, the Valiants have only won twice in 19 league games, with their last win coming against fellow strugglers MK Dons at the beginning of March.

They started off this season remarkably well, but this run of form has resulted in them dropping down the table and now finding themselves in a relegation scrap.

As focus will on securing safety for next season, here at FLW we have looked at three managers that would be a perfect replacement for Clarke…

Who should replace Darrell Clarke at Port Vale?

Leam Richardson

Richardson is a manager who has previous experience in League One, having guided Wigan Athletic to a title-winning campaign in his first managerial role.

The former Wigan boss worked at the club at a time when finances and the uncertainty of whether they would remain a football club existed.

He managed to put together a team that was hungry and determined to gain promotion back to the Championship. In many people’s eyes, he was harshly sacked at Wigan, a decision you would think the Latics hierarchy regrets making.

The 43-year-old has still got a high stock in management, and considering he is still unemployed, he is definitely worth looking at this summer.

He can be a manager that looks to build the club up again, and you wouldn’t expect him to be out of management for much longer.

Paul Hirst

Paul Hirst is the current manager of League Two side Grimsby Town, having re-joined the club in December 2020, after spells at Ipswich Town, Shrewsbury Town, and Scunthorpe United.

The Grimsby boss has emerged as an early frontrunner for the job, with Football Insider reporting that he is under consideration for the vacancy.

Hirst has experience managing in England’s third tier, and during his time at Shrewsbury, he managed to guide a team that no one expected anything from to within moments of the Championship.

The 48-year-old is definitely a manager that deserves a crack at League One again, considering the job he did in getting Grimsby promoted out of the National League last season, despite the big sides in the league.

This season, he has guided the club to safety quite comfortably and produced an amazing FA Cup run for the League Two side.

Hirst is a manager that will catch the eye of many teams around the EFL, and Port Vale should be looking to get him out of Grimsby.

Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley, just like Richardson, is currently unemployed, having been dismissed from Portsmouth early in the season.

The 44-year-old is well-experienced in the EFL, especially League One, and despite underachieving at Portsmouth, he has done well wherever he has managed.

He is obviously well known from his time in charge of Lincoln City, but he has also managed in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

Cowley brings a management style with him where he wants 100% out of every player and doesn’t need to bring loads of players through the door because, as he showed at Lincoln, he can improve what is already there.

Depending on what route Vale wants to go down, Cowley is another fine option that the club should consider.