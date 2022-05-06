3 out-of contract players West Brom should target this summer to enhance their squad

West Bromwich Albion‘s season has ended in disappointing fashion in 2021/22.

In the first half of the season, the club looked likely for at least a play-off place, however, the Baggies head into the final game of the Championship season 10th in the division.

Even a win on their final day would leave them well short of the top six.

With that being said, it looks a big summer ahead for the club, as Steve Bruce looks to make additions to his squad that will help elevate their league standing.

With that in mind, here, we’ve picked out three soon-to-be free agents that West Brom could target this summer to enhance their squad.

James Bree

James Bree is certainly one player that the Baggies should consider looking at this summer.

Bree is out of contract at Luton Town at the end of June and thus far, we have yet to hear any news of a confirmed new deal.

Given that West Brom lack natural right-back’s, Bree could certainly be a shrewd acquisition on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has shown his quality in his 41 Championship appearances, and has registered six assists in 2021/22.

John Swift

Reading star John Swift is another player that West Brom and Steve Bruce should consider signing this summer.

Given that Bruce recently confirmed he would be looking to sign creative players if he remained at the helm, a move for Swift would make complete sense.

Swift has scored 11 goals and assisted 13 times in an average Reading side this season and is more than capable of starring in a team pushing for a top six finish and promotion.

He is likely to be one of the most coveted free agents, if not the most coveted, in the Championship this summer.

Jed Wallace

Another player that could add creativity is Millwall winger Jed Wallace.

Wallace’s contract is up at The Den shortly, and he would be a fantastic asset for West Brom to have going forwards.

The 28-year-old has scored six goals and laid on 12 assists in 2021/22, helping Millwall compete for a play-off position.

Like Swift he will be a target for plenty of clubs this summer, but there’s no reason West Brom couldn’t get this one done.