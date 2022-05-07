3 out-of contract players Swansea City should target this summer to enhance their squad

Swansea City could have a real go at trying to get into the play-off and promotion fold next season based on how they handle recruitment over the summer transfer window.

Russell Martin has come in to the club from MK Dons and whilst he would have wanted more league success with the side than he has managed so far in Wales, there is no questioning his philosophy and style of play has certainly passed over. The Swans have played some attractive football this year in the Championship – and they are finally starting to see some results.

Between March and April, they went unbeaten in the second tier, although a whole host of those fixtures ended as draws. If they can begin to turn some of those games into wins, then it could see them soar much further up the table next season.

That could mean recruiting the right players this summer – and here are three, cheap, out-of-contract players that could be on their target list this offseason.

Jed Wallace

He’s a man that plenty will be keeping their eyes on this summer but if the Swans can afford his wages and Millwall end up letting him leave upon the expiry of his contract, then they should throw their hat in the ring for definite.

The Welsh outfit could use another winger in their side and Wallace fits the bill. He’s also proven at this level, having bagged six goals and 12 assists this season in just 37 Championship games. At 28-years-old, he is nearing his thirties, but the player would still be a valuable option to have.

His experience could help some of the younger faces in the squad and his goals and creativity in attack could take Swansea to the next level when it comes to turning stalemates into victories next season.

Lee Buchanan

It’s another big name that plenty will be keen to sign this summer but if you don’t buy a ticket, you won’t win the raffle. Swansea simply have to be in the running to sign him and whilst there may be bigger teams that come calling, the lure of a project that Russell Martin is building, a Championship campaign and potential promotion could tempt him into signing for the Welsh outfit.

The club sometimes utilise full-backs and other times have a three-man backline with more advanced wingers/wing-backs. Buchanan can fill in on that left flank rather easily, whilst also filling in centrally if really needed. That bodes well for him in Martin’s system, with the manager often needing plenty of options in both areas.

Considering that he is also 21-years-old, there is plenty of time for him to continue getting experience and to develop into a really promising defender.

Ryan Nyambe

Like with Buchanan, Nyambe can fill in as a full-back or further forward like a wing-back for Blackburn. He has been central to their promotion hopes and with 31 league outings to his name so far this campaign, he has the experience to continue to do a job at Championship level.

With over 200 Rovers appearances throughout his career, he is well-versed in EFL football. He’s 24-years-old too, which ticks a lot of boxes as a player that can already do a solid job but can also develop into an even better player further on down the line. He may be good at getting the ball forward but it isn’t to the detriment of his defensive work either, with Nyambe always able to put in a shift at the back.

With Kyle Naughton in his thirties and Cyrus Christie also getting there, now might be the time to bring in someone like Nyambe as a contingency plan for them.