3 out-of contract players Sunderland should target this summer to enhance their squad

Sunderland are closing in on a potential promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs but regardless of whether they end up playing in the third tier or not again next season, they’ll need to strengthen to ensure they don’t fall off in the next campaign.

The Black Cats have faltered at times this season, so much so that Lee Johnson lost his job. Despite securing a place in the top six eventually under Alex Neil, their failings show that there is still work to be done in getting the squad back to a high level and dragging them back towards the Premier League.

Alex Neil is a man who knows now what it takes to cut it at a decent level in the second tier and also how to succeed in the third. He will therefore have a good idea then of the kind of players he needs – and here are three out of contract players he could add in the offseason.

Sam Vokes

If Sunderland end up staying in League One this season – and fancy an extra addition in attack or lose Ross Stewart – they could do a lot worse than Sam Vokes.

The striker may be 32-years-old but he’s already proven this campaign that there is still plenty in his locker and that he can still fire in the goals at will in the third tier. In 43 league outings, he has managed 16 goals and seven assists this term – and it has helped get Wycombe back into the play-off places.

There is no question that he can be a talisman for a club in League One then and given his Championship and Premier League experience too, he could probably chip in higher up to boot. On a free transfer too, a deal for Vokes could be a good move.

Elliott Moore

Another potentially shrewd free agent signing for Sunderland could be that of Elliott Moore, who is out of contract at Oxford United.

At just 25-years-old, he’s a player who can already stand in and do a solid job if needed, has experience of playing regularly in the EFL and also has the potential to get even better with his career about to enter its peak. For a free agent signing, there are a lot of boxes ticked with him.

He’s played 31 times for Oxford this campaign and 97 times in total in the league for the U’s and has also played in Europe too, having spent time with OH Leuven after coming through with Leicester City. There is clearly talent there then and even in rotation he could be a useful option, even further up the pyramid for the Black Cats.

Fred Onyedinma

If the club are promoted – or if they can lure the player a division lower – then Fred Onyedinma could be a really astute signing for Sunderland.

He hasn’t played too frequently for Luton this season – he’s made just 14 league starts – but still has seven goal contributions and has previously managed a further five with Wycombe in the second tier. It shows that there is an end product to his game and a creativity that could really serve Sunderland well if they signed him.

He also managed similar in League One – so his experience means that he could cut it at both levels and at 25-years-old, like Elliott Moore, he could be a player that ends up developing into an even better player further down the line.

A deal makes complete sense if he doesn’t sign on with the Hatters again – and could be a real statement of intent from Alex Neil’s side.