3 out-of contract players Stoke City should target this summer to enhance their squad

Stoke City could be set for a busy summer ahead as they look to gain ground on their Championship rivals.

The Potters have been unable to sustain a promotion challenge, much to the disappointment of fans and players alike.

Michael O’Neill looks set to take charge of another season with the club, having had two full campaigns in charge of the team already.

The Northern Irishman’s side go into the final game of the season as an also-ran mid-table outfit, with the team currently in 13th place.

Here are three players Stoke should target this summer to enhance their squad…

Charlie Austin

The QPR striker confirmed he is set to depart the London club at the end of the season.

Having a lethal force with the experience of the Englishman would be a huge upgrade for the Potters for next season.

While this hasn’t been his most prolific campaign with Rangers, he could still offer the team so much in attack.

Having a proven consistent goal scorer in Austin could be exactly what Stoke need to climb to the next level.

Tom Lawrence

The Derby County midfielder is set to leave the Rams at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

Lawrence will be looking to make a move to maintain his position in the Championship following the relegation of Wayne Rooney’s side to League One.

Stoke could prove to be the perfect fit for the 28-year old, who would work well in O’Neill’s possession-heavy style of play.

The Wales international would also bring a lot of great experience and could act as a dressing room leader, having proven before that he is capable of playing for a promotion chasing side in the past with Derby.

Joe Rothwell

The Blackburn Rovers midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season, with his future still unclear.

Stoke should look to bring the 27-year old to the Bet365 Stadium this summer to improve their midfield.

Rothwell has had an excellent season with Rovers and would be an upgrade on the options O’Neill already has available to him.

While they may face competition for his signature, with Bournemouth having attempted to sign him last January, it should still be worth making an offer for the talented midfielder.