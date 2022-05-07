3 out-of-contract players Sheffield Wednesday should target this summer to enhance their squad

Despite a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-final first leg, Sheffield Wednesday will still hold hopes of securing promotion back to the Championship this season.

Whether or not they can do that is likely to have a big impact on their summer business but with plenty of players out of contract at Hillsborough and a number of others only signed on loan, it’s going to be a busy next few months whatever happens.

Darren Moore is likely to have a little bit of money to spend but that doesn’t mean they should ignore the free-agent market.

There are plenty of interesting options with deals expiring at their current clubs and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted three out-of-contract players that Wednesday should target this summer to enhance their squad…

Will Boyle

Cheltenham centre-back Will Boyle has been a player the Owls have had an eye on for some time, with Football League World revealing in January that they were long-term admirers of the 26-year-old.

He’s out of contract this summer and could be an ideal addition to Moore’s squad.

With Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey both on loan and Sam Hutchinson and Chey Dunkley out of contract, it would be no surprise to see Wednesday bolster at centre-back and Boyle looks a strong option – offering defensive solidity and threat in the opposition box.

Dom Telford

Lee Gregory has found form at an ideal time for the Owls but adding more forward firepower will surely be high on their list of summer priorities.

Few EFL strikers have been better in front of goal this term than Dom Telford, who has found the net 26 times for Newport County, and the 25-year-old is out of contract this summer.

His dynamism and lethal finishing would enhance the squad – though admittedly it would be a risk if Wednesday do get promoted to the Championship.

David Button

With Bailey Peacock-Farrell due to return to Burnley at the end of his loan deal, strengthening at goalkeeper is a must this summer.

David Button is set to leave West Bromwich Albion after not being deemed number one material there but he could be a reliable option for the Owls to sign – whichever division they’re playing in next term.

Landing the 33-year-old alongside another shot-stopper would likely be the perfect scenario for the Yorkshire club.