3 out-of contract players Sheffield United should target this summer to enhance their squad

Sheffield United have had a successful season this year under the management of Paul Heckingbottom and now find themselves occupying a play-off spot.

Going into the final round of fixtures, United sit fifth in the league.

However, they are level on points with Luton Town and only two points ahead of Middlesbrough so they have not secured their spot yet.

Therefore, Heckingbottom will be looking for his side to get three points this weekend. However, they face champions Fulham so it will not be an easy task.

However, regardless of the league Sheffield United find themselves in next season, Paul Heckingbottom will be looking to make additions to his squad this season so they are able to compete either further up the Championship table or establish themselves in the Premier League.

With that in mind, here we take a look at 3 out-of contract players Sheffield United may look to sign this summer.

Conor Hourihane

Conor Hourihane has been on loan with the Blades all season and since joining has made 27 appearances scoring once and assisting four times.

Hourihane has been a player that Heckingbottom has been able to rely upon this season and the 31-year-old sees his contract at parent club Aston Villa expire this summer.

Recently Hourihane said he would be open to returning to the Blades on a permanent basis in the summer and credited the manager for his enjoyment.

The midfielder has played under the manager before at Barnsley in the side that was promoted in the 2015-16 season so the pair clearly enjoy working with one another.

Heckingbottom knows what to expect from the player and can be sure of what he will get from this signing.

Jed Wallace

Wallace sees his contract at Millwall expire this year meaning he will be a free agent this summer.

The 28-year-old is an experienced winger and has been reliable for Millwall over the last number of years.

This season he has scored six goals and assisted 12 times in 37 appearances showing he is a useful asset up front.

United have struggled with goals recently due to injuries to top scorer Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster.

Therefore, Wallace is a player that could help their attacking efforts.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

Looking again at providing goals for the Blades, Brereton-Diaz would be a great addition to the squad.

This season he has done brilliantly with Blackburn Rovers and has scored an impressive 21 goals in 36 appearances as well as assisting three times.

His contract with Rovers is up at the end of the season and he would be a brilliant signing.

This one may depend on promotion as Brereton-Diaz may be seeking a step up for himself after his success this season but it’s definitely one worth trying for Heckingbottom.