3 out-of contract players QPR should target this summer to enhance their squad

We don’t yet know who will be in the QPR dugout for the first game of the 2022/23 Championship campaign but it will not be Mark Warburton.

His replacement has yet to be named but will no doubt want to shape the R’s squad in the summer.

The west London club doesn’t have the sort of budget others in the second tier do and that means they’ll have to be smart and may look at snapping up out-of-contract players.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted three they should target this summer to enhance their squad…

Jeremie Bela

Adding more natural wide players and pace to the R’s squad would be no bad thing and Birmingham City’s Jeremie Bela would certainly provide that.

He’s out of contract with the Blues and could be a useful player to have in the squad given his versatility.

It’s unclear what shape the new manager will look to play but Bela is comfortable as both a winger and a wing-back while he’s a proven entity in the Championship.

With Sam McCallum set to return to Norwich City after his impressive loan spell, the Angola international could offer some cover and competition for Lee Wallace.

Tom Lawrence

Derby County captain Tom Lawrence enjoyed the most productive season of his Rams career in 2021/22 – scoring 11 times and providing five assists – but looks likely to leave the club following their relegation to League One.

The R’s could offer him a route back to the Championship while Lawrence would provide them with more forward options, with Charlie Austin set to depart at the end of the current campaign.

The west London club have been linked with the Welshman throughout the season so it would be no surprise to see them look to capitalise on his contract situation.

Dom Telford

A bit of a reach perhaps but if it’s forward firepower that QPR are looking for then taking a chance on Newport County striker Dom Telford could prove to be a wise move.

The 25-year-old has scored 26 goals for the club this season and was nominated for the League Two Player of the Year award.

The step up from the fourth tier is not a small one but it may just be a gamble worth taking for the R’s.

Telford is out of contract and assessing his options with an offer from his current club on the table.

Newport boss James Rowberry has been linked with the QPR job and he may look to take the striker with him.