3 out-of contract players Preston North End should target this summer to enhance their squad

Preston North End will go into the summer knowing that a big rebuild is in order to make sure they are in the play-off chase in the 2022-23 Championship season.

Ryan Lowe arrived to take over from Frankie McAvoy back in December, and despite a good start to his time at Deepdale which suggested signs of a push towards the top six, that form fizzled out in the end.

The current campaign will conclude this coming Saturday against Middlesbrough and following that there’s a lot to digest and decide on, with several players coming to the end of their contracts at PNE and there will need to be fresh faces coming in through the door.

Lowe has spoken about getting proven Championship quality into his side in recent weeks as the summer transfer window approaches – so let’s look at three players who could fit into North End’s squad next season who are set to be free agents.

Ben Osborn

Championship players don’t come much more proven than Osborn, who has spent the majority of his career in the second tier with both Nottingham Forest and now Sheffield United.

Central midfield is the 27-year-old’s natural position, however in the last few months he’s covered as a right wing-back at Bramall Lane – before that he was featuring for the most part on the left flank, either as a winger or a wing-back.

The Blades could still potentially renew Osborn’s deal before his current one expires, but it’s hard to see him getting regular game-time next season when United have a fully-fit squad.

Osborn could be a really good starting option at left wing-back for North End – he may require a decent wage to arrive at Deepdale but he is proven Championship quality, and you’d imagine there would be competition for his services, but he would be guaranteed first-team football at North End.

Alex Smithies

North End could feasibly have zero goalkeepers on their books in a few weeks time, with Daniel Iversen set to head back to Leicester City and Connor Ripley and Matt Hudson both out of contract.

Whilst it’s very likely that North End go down the loan route for a number one this summer – a road that has been particularly successful since they’ve been back in the Championship – competition could arrive in the form of Smithies.

The 32-year-old wants a move back north closer to his Huddersfield roots following stints at Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, and providing his wage demands aren’t too extravagant then he could be a realistic option for the Lilywhites.

Mallik Wilks

Whilst he’s not exactly proven in the Championship, Wilks is an enigmatic talent whose time at Hull City could be coming to an end.

The 23-year-old forward has barely featured since Shota Arveladze arrived back in January, which the Georgian has put down to fitness issues, but last season saw Wilks explode in League One with 19 goals and eight assists.

He showed signs earlier on in the 2021-22 season that he could be good in the Championship, and he could potentially flourish in an attacking side like PNE.

The caveat is though that Hull have an option to extend Wilks’ expiring deal by 12 months – which they’d probably be foolish not to do considering he still has the potential to improve – but there’s no guarantee that it will happen and if it doesn’t then North End could pounce.