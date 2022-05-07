3 out-of contract players Portsmouth should target this summer to enhance their squad

Portsmouth are aiming to have a productive summer as they look to try and challenge for the play-offs next season in Sky Bet League One.

This season has proven a little frustrating for Pompey with a level of inconsistency ruining their chances of finishing inside the top six and that is obviously something that needs looking at ahead of the summer transfer window.

Danny Cowley will be eager to add to his side where he can in the coming transfer window, then, and we’ve been looking at three free agents that may be of interest to him.

Let’s take a look at them now…

Anthony Hartigan

Hartigan might be an ambitious play as Championship sides are being linked with him at the moment but he is available on a free and so Portsmouth can at least avoid getting into a bidding war here.

He is a good midfielder with lots of room to grow and he obviously knows Sky Bet League One well having been with AFC Wimbledon.

Portsmouth should be looking at players like this to try and enhance their squad to put a play-off challenge together.

James Norwood

Norwood has been released by Ipswich and has been linked with Pompey before, though nothing came of it.

He is a striker that can score goals if he can get into a rhythm and run of matches, and on a free is surely worth a punt to a club.

The injury record is the only question mark over him, though, and so Portsmouth would need to do their due dilligence with that before potentially offering him any contract.

Lee Wallace

Wallace is set to leave Queens Park Rangers this summer and is an experienced player who has still plenty to offer the right club.

He bombs up and down from a full-back position and his knowledge and years in the game would be beneficial to many sides in terms of in the dressing room.

Whether Danny Cowley wants to explore a more veteran option remains to be seen but Wallace is certainly worth consideration to many clubs this summer.