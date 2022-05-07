3 out-of contract players Plymouth Argyle should target this summer to enhance their squad

Plymouth Argyle agonisingly missed out on the League One play-offs on the final game of the season, but they have shown some very positive signs under Steven Schumacher since the turn of the year.

The Pilgrims’ seventh placed finish is very respectable for just their second season since promotion from League Two and Argyle are also a club clearly heading in the right direction off the pitch.

Therefore, even if some key players do depart this summer, the recruitment team can be trusted to smartly reinvest transfer fees to give Schumacher the tools to compete firmly in the top half of the third tier once again.

Here, we have taken a look at three out-of contract players Argyle should target this summer to enhance their squad…

Will Boyle

Boyle is one of the best potential free agents in League One this summer and he played a key role in Cheltenham Town comfortably stabilising in the division after winning the League Two title in 2020/21.

The 26-year-old would push for a starting place ahead of the established back three of Dan Scarr, Macaulay Gillesphey and James Wilson, giving Schumacher more room for manoeuvre as Brendan Galloway recovers from injury.

Ruel Sotiriou

Exciting attacker Ruel Sotiriou is out of contract at Leyton Orient this summer, and he would be an ideal candidate to come in at Home Park, if some of their own forwards leave in the upcoming window.

The 21-year-old has an eye for the spectacular and has scored 11 in all competitions for Orient this season.

The ultimate Plymouth Argyle end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Plymouth finished higher or lower in the table compared to last season? Higher Lower

Alfie May

The dream signing.

Alfie May had an incredible 2021/22 at Cheltenham Town, the 28-year-old was the joint third top scorer in the division and his high energy style could suit the Argyle front pairing.

Ryan Hardie could be a difficult loss to replace this summer, with Jordan Garrick returning to Swansea City as well, there is room for a new striker.

May has worked his way up through non-league and belongs at a third tier club with realistic promotion aspirations at this stage of his career.

The Pilgrims would face a lot of competition in pursuing May if they do show interest.