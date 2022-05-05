3 out-of contract players Peterborough United should target this summer to enhance their squad

Peterborough United have an important summer transfer window approaching, to assemble a squad capable of bouncing back from straight back to the Championship under Grant McCann.

The Posh were very strong in attack and at London Road as they clinched automatic promotion under Darren Ferguson in 2020/21, but with the strength of League One increasing since, McCann and the recruitment team will have been identifying potential targets for the summer as soon as, and possibly even before, the club’s relegation was confirmed.

Here, we have taken a look at three out-of contract players Posh should target this summer to enhance their squad…

Sean Raggett

Defensively was where Posh’s shortcomings were in 2020/21, and they cannot afford to rely on Jonson Clarke-Harris scoring 31 league goals again, although the 27-year-old has performed admirably to find the net 11 times in the second tier this term.

Raggett’s deal at Portsmouth expires this summer, and the no nonsense centre back is starting to enter the peak years of his career, now 28.

McCann’s backline would certainly have a more menacing look to it with Raggett within it, and with Ronnie Edwards potentially departing in the summer, it would be a smart addition on a free.

Aaron Pierre

A cheaper and less high profile option than Raggett is Aaron Pierre.

Depth-wise it would be a sensible signing should McCann continue with a three at the back system next term.

The Shrewsbury Town centre back has played for Wycombe Wanderers, Cambridge United and Northampton Town in the past and is an underrated ball player.

The Shrews had one of the best defensive records in League One this season despite competing towards the bottom end, and Pierre would be more than capable of providing competition for places in a promotion pushing side.

Ben Purrington

Capable of playing as a left centre back, left back or left wing back, Purrington would be a smart addition for the vast majority of third tier sides this summer, if Charlton Athletic do not offer him new terms this summer.

The 25-year-old has won promotion from League One twice previously in his career, and would add to McCann’s tactical flexbility.