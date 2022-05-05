3 out-of contract players Nottingham Forest should target this summer to enhance their squad

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to prepare for a return to the top-flight this summer following what has been a memorable 2021/22 campaign to date.

The Reds are set to participate in the Championship play-offs later this month and will unquestionably fancy their chances of succeeding in this competition under the guidance of head coach Steve Cooper.

Forest’s transfer business in the upcoming window is likely to be impacted by the division that they are set to participate in and thus plans may be put on hold until they learn their fate.

Whereas the Reds may be keen to purchase individuals next month, they may also find it beneficial to turn to the free-agent market for inspiration.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three out-of-contract players Forest should target this summer…

Ryan Fredericks

Given that Djed Spence is set to return to Middlesbrough when his loan spell at the City Ground expires, Forest will need to bolster their options at right-back this summer.

One of the players who the Reds ought to be keeping tabs on is West Ham United defender Ryan Fredericks who will become a free-agent if the Premier League side opt against offering him fresh-terms.

During the current campaign, Fredericks has been limited to just 15 appearances in all competitions due to the presence of Vladimir Coufal.

Fredericks knows exactly what it takes to compete at Championship level as he has made 146 appearances in this division and thus may prove to be a good signing if Forest miss out on promotion.

Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck’s contract at Brighton & Hove Albion is set to reach a crescendo in June and thus he will become available on a free transfer if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Blessed with a wealth of Premier League experience, the forward has managed to provide 86 direct goal contributions at this level during his career and will be keen to play at this level again next season.

With Keinan Davis set to return to Aston Villa and Lewis Grabban facing an uncertain future due to the fact that his deal will expire this summer, Forest may find it beneficial to bolster their attacking options by making a move for Welbeck.

Kal Naismith

Forest are also set to short of options at left-back heading into the 2022/23 campaign as Max Lowe’s loan spell expires this summer while the club are not expected to offer Gaetan Bong a new deal.

One of the players who the Reds should be looking into making a move for in the upcoming window is Kal Naismith.

Out of contract this summer, the defender has produced a host of impressive performances for Luton Town this season in the Championship.

As well as delivering the goods on a consistent basis in a defensive sense, Naismith has also offered an attacking threat as he has provided nine direct goal contributions in 41 league appearances.