3 out-of contract players Millwall should target this summer to enhance their squad

Millwall’s fate for this season is still yet to be decided going into the final game of the campaign.

Gary Rowett’s side still has an outside chance of securing a top six finish if the Lions can earn a victory over Bournemouth this weekend, with results elsewhere going in their favour.

It is unlikely that the team will finish inside the play-off places, but the team has done well to still be within a chance on the final day.

However, the club will still need to be preparing for what could be a very busy summer transfer window.

Here, we look at three out-of-contract players Millwall should target over the next few months to enhance their squad…

John Swift

The Reading star man is out of contract at the end of the season and has been most linked with a move to West Brom.

It has been a standout season for the 26-year old, having played a huge role in keeping the Royals in the division for another year.

Swift has 11 goals and 13 assists in the Championship this season, which is an impressive tally at any level of the table but especially in a side that struggled so much all campaign.

The playmaker would be an ideal addition to the side, if they can compete with the Baggies for a move, especially with Jed Wallace likely to make his exit over the next few weeks.

Josh Bowler

The Blackpool player signed a one-year extension with the club last summer but his future now remains unclear as that deal looks set to expire in June.

The winger has been a key player in Neil Critchley’s side this season, contributing seven goals and three assists.

Bowler would be a great addition to the team, displaying the talent to compete at the top of the Championship.

He would bring an extra dynamic to the side’s attack, and would also make for a good potential replacement for Wallace if the 28-year old does depart this summer.

Gary Cahill

The defender has fallen out of favour in recent months at the Vitality Stadium, but he still has a lot to offer a Championship side.

The 36-year old has played 22 times for the side that secured automatic promotion to the Premier League on Tuesday night.

His experience at the highest level could be a great addition to the dressing room as Rowett’s side look to challenge for promotion.

While he may not be a consistent starter in the side, this would still be a great addition to the squad.

His leadership qualities are obvious and he is also still more than capable of competing at this level.