3 out-of-contract players Luton Town should target this summer to enhance their squad

Looking to respond immediately after their 7-0 defeat at Fulham on Monday evening, Luton Town host Reading on Saturday knowing that a place in the Championship play-offs could be confirmed with a positive result.

The Hatters hold a two-point advantage over Middlesbrough in seventh and a three-point advantage over Millwall in eighth, meaning that they do not necessarily have to win to confirm their participation in this season’s play-offs.

Whilst we wait and see how the final day of the Championship campaign plays out, we take a look at three out-of-contract players that Luton could set their sights on this summer…

Yan Dhanda

Swansea City attacking midfielder has found himself on the fringes of things at the South Wales club under Russell Martin, with his future likely to be elsewhere.

The 23-year-old, who certainly possesses the talent to operate in the Championship, needs something to kickstart his career, and Nathan Jones is exactly the kind of manager who could get the nest out of him.

Injuries throughout the season to Luton’s more attack-minded midfielders, plus the evident trend when taking into account the rumoured targets from January, would suggest that an attacking midfielder could be on the priority list, with Dhanda representing someone who could quite easily play a role next year and someone who has a bright future.

Freddie Ladapo

The immediate future of Freddie Ladapo is a situation to keep an eye on during the summer, with the Rotherham United forward handing in a transfer request midway through their promotion-winning campaign.

Ladapo netted 11 League One goals for the Millers this season in just over 2000 minutes of action, with his physicality and running in behind being two causes of chaos for opposing defences.

The 29-year-old displayed last season that he can handle the pressure of stepping up to Championship level, netting nine times during a similar number of minutes.

Should Elijah Adebayo depart, then Ladapo is someone who could certainly thrive within a Luton team who have taken more of a direct approach in recent months.

John Swift

Should promotion to the Premier League be achieved, then the Hatters would earn the right to be a little more ambitious, with a move for John Swift certainly a possibility.

Likely to have lots of admirers this summer, if Luton could offer top-tier football then they may stand a chance.

A creative genius, Swift has yet again been an integral figure in the final third for the Royals, chipping in with 11 goals and 13 assists in the Championship.

If Luton are promoted, then they are a possible;e destination that could promise more minutes for the 26-year-old, although, they do possess the financial power of those currently around them, or already stable in the top flight.