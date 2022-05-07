3 out-of contract players Ipswich Town should target this summer to enhance their squad

Ipswich Town were unable to sustain a promotion chase in League One this season.

Kieran McKenna oversaw a transitional campaign for the Tractor Boys since taking over in December.

His side finished 11th in the third division table, 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

Reinforcements will be needed in the summer to help the squad climb closer to the top six positions.

The free agency market could be a hot spot for shrewd bargains in what could be a busy summer for the club.

Here are three out-of-contract players Ipswich should target this summer to enhance their squad…

Callum O’Dowda

The Irish winger had his departure from Bristol City confirmed earlier this month.

O’Dowda has plenty of Championship experience but could possibly be persuaded to take the step down a division to move to a club like Ipswich Town.

The 27-year old fell out of favour with Nigel Pearson, as the side toiled away floating above the relegation zone all season.

To earn greater playing time, a move to Ipswich could suit all parties where O’Dowda would fit right into McKenna’s side.

Colin Kazim-Richards

Ipswich Town’s top scorer this season has been Wes Burns with 12 goals, and Macauley Bonne who also bagged 12.

Bonne is returning to his parent club this summer, so a goal scoring void in the team needs to be filled.

Kazim-Richards could be that signing.

The Derby County forward is set to depart the club this summer unless a contract agreement can be put in place.

The experienced Turkish player could offer some goals to the side, and on a free-transfer there is little risk by seeking an agreement with the 35-year old.

Korey Smith

Swansea City confirmed this week that Smith will be available as a free agent this summer.

The midfielder featured 34 times in the Championship this season for a Swansea side that was in transition under Russell Martin.

Only 21 of those appearances came as starts as he fell down the pecking order at the South Wales club.

If Ipswich want to bridge the gap to the top of the League One table, then a move for the 31-year old could be a way to strengthen their options in midfield.

Smith should also suit McKenna’s passing game having excelled with that at Swansea in the last two seasons.