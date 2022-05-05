3 out-of contract players Huddersfield Town should target this summer to enhance their squad

Huddersfield Town are chasing the Premier League dream this month.

Carlos Corberan has successfully led Town into the Championship’s play-offs with games to spare, as the final day looms and Huddersfield wait to find out who they will play in the semi-finals next week.

It’s difficult, then, to look too far ahead at the summer transfer window and what might unfold at the John Smith’s Stadium, as we don’t know what division Corberan will be preparing for.

Nevertheless, there are some very attractive players on the verge of becoming free agents that the club’s hierarchy might just have a watchful eye on.

We take a look at a trio of those here:

Jed Wallace

Wallace is approaching the end of his contract with Millwall and there’s no sign yet that a fresh agreement will be struck.

In the event of the forward becoming a free agent this summer, there will be a scramble for his service between the bottom of the Premier League and top of the Championship.

That’s the bracket that Huddersfield will fall into whatever happens in the play-offs, and they should take a look at 28-year-old.

Across five seasons in the Championship, Wallace has scored 38 goals and registered 41 assists, proving to be the attacking driving force at Millwall.

The level of interest in him come the summer will be huge.

Will Boyle

Football League World reported earlier in 2022 that Boyle was someone that Huddersfield were tracking, as his contract with Cheltenham Town continues to run down.

The 26-year-old was once on the books at the John Smith’s Stadium without having a real impact, eventually making a name for himself in the EFL with Cheltenham.

With Levi Colwill looking set to be considered for pre-season at Chelsea, plus Naby Sarr approaching the end of his contract, Huddersfield will have to think about their options at centre-back.

After the success of Matty Pearson and Tom Lees arriving as free agents, they might well seriously consider Boyle.

In 2,635 minutes of League One action this season, Boyle has averaged 1.1 tackles and interceptions per 90 (whoscored.com), as well as 4.6 clearances and 0.7 blocks, making him a really steady defensive option.

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

Malcolm Ebiowei

The 18-year-old looks set to have a number of options in the summer given his impressive Derby County impact and the fact he’s going to be out of contract soon.

Huddersfield could do far worse than having a look at Ebiowei, though, in a bid to land themselves a teenage talent with so much potential.

Ebiowei is already showing the quality required to cut it in the Championship, whilst the Premier League clubs interested in him suggest he can go onto bigger and better things.

He’d improve Town’s creative depth.