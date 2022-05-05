3 out-of contract players Fulham should target this summer to enhance their squad

Fulham are looking forward to Premier League football once again next season, after sealing promotion, and the title, in style in the last couple of weeks.

They’ve been the pick of the bunch in the Sky Bet Championship this year, and thoroughly deserve to be going up this season as champions.

The aim now, then, has to be to try and bring an end to the yo-yoing they’ve been doing in recent seasons between the two leagues, and so the summer window is going to be important as they try and add to their squad.

It’ll be interesting to see who they target, then, and here we’ve been looking at three players currently on course to be free agents this summer that might be of interest…

Pascal Gross

Gross is a proven Premier League player and a real creative force for Brighton but his contract is running out with the Seagulls.

He’s seen some more dynamic players come into the side at his expense at times under Graham Potter and a move might well interest him.

Fulham have some great midfielders already but Gross would add some more top-flight experience and extra guile to the team if he joined.

Eddie Nketiah

Aleksandar Mitrovic will naturally be looking to have a better time in the Premier League than he did last season under Scott Parker, but Fulham would be wise to add further to their attacking ranks anyway.

Rodrigo Muniz is still obviously learning and so a further forward might be of interest to Fulham.

Eddie Nketiah is a player who will be itching to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Arsenal this summer and Fulham might be a handy switch for him, allowing him to stay in the Capital.

Jack Stephens

Stephens’ contract at Southampton is also coming to an end and he might be looking at options away already.

Again, he provides experience of Premier League football whilst he is in his prime years so he shouldn’t take long to settle in and add to the squad.

Whether he’d start straight away or not is up for debate but he adds an extra good option to the squad at the back and that will be important in the fight for survival.

