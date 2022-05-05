3 out-of contract players Coventry City should target this summer to enhance their squad

Coventry have done well under the management of Mark Robins this season.

With one game left to go this season, they currently sit 11th in the league and although they missed out on the play-offs this season, they are only nine points away from sixth place.

They face Stoke City on Saturday as they look to end the season a high note.

Mark Robins has just signed a new deal with Coventry and as he looks forward to the summer, he will be hoping to strengthen his side so they are able to continue to push for progression next season.

Here, we take a look at three out-of contract players that Coventry may look at targeting this summer.

Jake Clarke-Salter

The first player Coventry will be wanting to look at is the 24-year-old defender who has been on loan with the Sky Blues this season.

He has made 28 appearances for the side this season and has made himself an important part of the side.

The player is on loan from Chelsea this season and his contract there expires in the summer so Robins will surely be keen to retain the services of Clarke-Salter, a player he knows he can trust and has a place in his side already.

Josh Laurent

Laurent has been a bright spark in a struggling Reading side this season.

The midfielder has made 40 appearances this season and been able to contribute two goals and four assists.

Furthermore, the midfielder has great pace and dynamism which could help fill in the gaps should Callum O’Hare depart the side in the summer.

He has been a key figurehead for the Royals and his ability to break up the play in the middle of the park and recycle possession is something that could be of benefit to Coventry.

Given Reading’s poor form this season which has seen them just avoid promotion, you can see the 26-year-old leaving in order to not hinder his own career.

Ravel Morrison

Callum O’Hare is not the only person who could be set to leave Coventry this summer with there also being interest in Gus Hamer.

Therefore, Derby’s Ravel Morrison may serve as a suitable replacement.

Even though his side have been relegated this season, Morrison has contributed four goals and four assists in 35 games for Derby – proving to be productive in an attacking sense, whilst also adequately showcasing his defensive skillset.

With Derby now being in League One and no takeover being confirmed yet, Morrison leaving the Rams at the end of his contract this summer looks more likely, something the Sky Blues should be keeping tabs on.