3 out-of contract players Charlton Athletic should target this summer to enhance their squad

Charlton Athletic have a very important summer transfer window lying ahead of them to ensure they do not underperform as glaringly as this season in League One.

With Johnnie Jackson departing this week, and taking his 3-5-2 system with him, it is very unclear what kind of direction the Addicks are going in terms of player recruitment, with a new manager potentially affecting their strategy as we edge towards pre-season.

The Addicks have taken three seasons to win promotion from League One the last two times they were relegated from the Championship, but they will have their work cut out next term given the number of larger and arguably smarter clubs that will be in the division.

Here, we have taken a look at three out-of contract players Charlton should target this summer to enhance their squad…

Jack Tucker

Centre back Tucker certainly provides some value in the market this summer with his deal expiring at Gillingham.

The 22-year-old has racked up 137 senior appearances already and it would be interesting to see how he gets on in a side that have more possession than the Gills have in recent years.

Sam Lavelle and Deji Elerewe currently make up the centre back department at The Valley, so there will be additions in that area in the coming months.

Joe Powell

Another player who the Addicks would face competition to sign, and that in their current manager-less state they are more likely to miss out on, is Burton Albion’s Joe Powell.

The West Ham United academy graduate has been a huge player in a difficult couple of seasons for the Brewers and the 23-year-old would offer some versatility in attacking midfield areas for a new manager.

Harry McKirdy

A wildcard to spice things up at the top of the pitch.

McKirdy is having the most prolific season of his career at Swindon Town and with Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke the only contracted strikers at the club going into next season, the 25-year-old could be an exciting signing to add some competition for places.

League Two should be a market that the Addicks are looking at very closely in hoping to build a credible promotion push next term.