3 out-of contract players Cardifff City should target this summer to enhance their squad

2021/22 proved to be a disappointing campaign for Cardiff City.

In the end, the Bluebirds finished the season sitting 19th in the Championship table, losing four out of their last five games.

Despite some positives in terms of young players breaking through, it was an unsuccessful season for the Bluebirds who will no doubt be looking to do better when next season rolls around.

Having said that, the club will be looking to strengthen in the summer, and with budgets tight in the EFL, players on free transfers that can bring quality are always a welcomed addition.

Having said that, here are three players who are on expiring contracts that Cardiff City should target this summer.

Gareth Bale

Let’s get this one out of the way first – Cardiff should be doing everything they can to try and bring Gareth Bale to the club for a season.

We know he is leaving Real Madrid at the end of this campaign, and if Wales qualify for the World Cup, he will need to be playing somewhere in order to keep his fitness up.

Why can’t that place be Cardiff? There have been rumours in recent months, but whether there is any truth remains to be seen.

It would certainly be a blockbuster free agent signing if it did come to fruition.

James Bree

Perhaps a more realistic move that Cardiff City could make this summer is targeting Luton Town defender James Bree.

When Cody Drameh returns to Leeds United from his loan spell with the Bluebirds, Cardiff will be needing a right back and Bree fits that description.

The 24-year-old is has played 41 times for Luton Town this summer and is out of contract at Kenilworth Road at the end of next month.

With no word from the club on a new deal, we must assume he could leave, in which case, Cardiff should absolutely make a move.

Adam Davies

With Alex Smithies leaving on a free transfer this summer, it feels right to include another goalkeeper on this list – hence we have selected Adam Davies here.

Davies is currently the back up at Sheffield United, but has previous experience of occupying the number one role during his Barnsley days.

The 29-year-old showed he can more than hold his own at this level this season too, with the Blades requiring him to step in for twelve matches in 2021/22.

During those 12 appearances, he kept an impressive clean sheet and perhaps showed he is capable of being a number one at this level.

At the very worst, he is a more than capable number two for another goalkeeper Cardiff may or may not bring in.