3 out-of contract players Barnsley should target this summer to enhance their squad

Barnsley look set for an intense summer rebuild in the dugout and on the pitch as they look to bounce straight back to the Championship.

The Tykes’ ownership group will likely continue with a high pressing style of play heading into League One and a managerial appointment may well fit in line with that, unless a change in direction takes place.

Barnsley had a very damaging 2021 summer window, and, with the strength of League One next season, they will need to operate smartly to give themselves the best chance of promotion.

Here, we have taken a look at three out-of contract players Barnsley should target this summer to enhance their squad…

Joe Powell

Burton Albion creative chief Joe Powell has gone under the radar in League One in recent years.

The West Ham United academy graduate has chipped in with 34 goal involvements in two and a half seasons with the Brewers, who have been a very defensive side in that time.

The versatile attacking midfielder could fit nicely into a pressing system, and can be very dangerous in transition.

Alfie May

At 28, May would be an experienced head in the Barnsley squad, and the livewire forward has had a career-defining season for Cheltenham Town.

May has worked his way up through non-league to net 26 goals in all competitions this term, for the newly promoted Robins, and he could go on to form a menacing partnership with Carlton Morris at Oakwell next season.

Ebou Adams

Ebou Adams is a bulldozing central midfielder on the up in his career, playing a starring role for Forest Green Rovers in the last few seasons.

The Gambia international’s current deal expires this summer and he could even receive interest from the Championship.

Adams’ background is also in non-league and his varied skillset could offer a lot for the Tykes.

His high energy style has been very effective in and out of possession in the fourth tier in recent seasons, and moving to a promotion pushing side could aid making the step up to League One next term.

Comfortable in a variety of midfield roles, Adams’ next move feels like the most crucial of his career.