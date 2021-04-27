3 out: An early look at how Brentford’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Brentford will now be turning their attentions to the play-offs after their hopes of finishing in the automatic spots were ended as both Norwich City and Watford secured their returns to the Premier League respectively.

Ivan Toney has inevitably been the club’s leading man for much of the campaign, continuing on from the fine form he showed for his previous club Peterborough United last season.

Meanwhile the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Mathias Jensen and Marcus Forss have all stepped up this term in an attempt to fill the void which was left at the club by the departures of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins last summer.

With their strong form has come even more links with players potentially making a move away from West London and as a result their squad could change drastically no matter what division they find themselves in next term.

Here, we take a look at how Brentford’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season.