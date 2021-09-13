3 options Nathan Jones has at his disposal at Luton if Allan Campbell faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

Joy was the eventual emotion at full time for Luton Town against Blackburn Rovers yesterday, with Luke Berry’s brace rescuing a point for the travelling Hatters.

The second half substitute entered the fray on the hour mark, netting in the 73rd and 98th minutes to condemn the home side to a 2-2 draw.

Nathan Jones had a nightmare 24 hours before his trusted midfielder saved the afternoon for The Hatters, with Fred Onyedinma and Amari’i Bell picking up knocks, whilst Elijah Adebayo was forced out of the contest because of illness.

A minute before kick-off, Admiral Muskwe pulled up and had to be replaced by Carlos Mendes Gomes, in what was the exciting winger’s first Championship start.

Adding to Jones’ problems, Allan Campbell was forced off after just 10 minutes, after being on the receiving end of Darragh Lenihan’s dangerous tackle.

Jones confirmed in his post-match interview that Campbell has suffered damage to his ankle ligaments.

With there now being some uncertainty about the extent of Campbell’s injury, who has been a regular starter for The Hatters since his summer move from Motherwell, here are three options Jones has at his disposal for Bristol City on Wednesday night…

Start Luke Berry

Injury has prevented Berry from being involved early into this new campaign, and in his first 30 minutes of the season, he scored two vital goals.

The 29-year-old is a very intelligent player, both in and out of possession, specialising in those Lampard-esque late runs into the box.

Berry is a progressive midfielder who always looks to play forwards, proving to have the creativity and goalscoring touch in the middle of the park for Luton over the years.

His performance yesterday alone will put him in contention for a start.

Start Henri Lansbury

Henri Lansbury has proven to be a classy operator for The Hatters since he arrived from Luton’s opponents on Wednesday, Bristol City.

A composed figure in possession, Lansbury looks to keep the ball ticking in midfield areas, whilst also having the ability to find a longer pass in behind the opposing defence.

The 30-year-old has also displayed that he has the grit and determination to succeed in a Nathan Jones side, with his experience also playing a huge part in the early positivity around his name.

The former Aston Villa man can operate in a holding role, or as a box-to-box player, giving the Welshman flexibility, should he be selected.

Bring in Jordan Clark as part of a formation change

Jordan Clark had an excellent debut season for The Hatters, and whilst he put in strong performances wherever he was required, he is most useful in the attacking third.

Clark enjoyed an exciting and prolific pre-season, before shining once again in Luton’s opening day victory against Peterborough United.

An injury against West Brom followed, and it seems that he is now nearing a return to action after the international break.

Bringing in Clark would most likely mean a formation change. The 27-year-old would most likely step into a number 10 role, meaning Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Gabriel Osho would operate as a two.

