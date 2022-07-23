3 options Middlesbrough should consider if midfielder departs amid Premier League links

Marcus Tavernier has been heavily linked with moved away from Middlesbrough for most of the summer and it seems a move to the Premier League could be close.

Recent reports have claimed that newly promoted Premier League side Bournemouth are in advanced talks over a deal to sign the 23-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

It would be a frustrating start to the season for Middlesbrough should they lose one of their key players just before Championship season is to begin.

With just a week to go until the start of the season, it would leave Boro should of one of their key performers last season and more importantly, one of their most creative players.

It will be a big hole to fill but with money spare from the sale of Djed Spence and the potential sale of Marcus Tavernier, they should have the finance needed to attract someone of similar ability or better.

So, with that in mind, here are three options that Middlesbrough should consider should Tavernier complete a move to the Premier League.

Callum O’Hare

There could be a door open for Middlesbrough to swoop for O’Hare here, with reports claiming that Burnley’s pursuit of the Coventry midfielder is now off, after the two clubs failed to agree terms on a deal.

O’Hare would bring much needed attacking flair and creativity to the Middlesbrough attack, something they will need should they fail to bring in their first choice striker targets.

O’Hare managed 13 goal contributions last season, as well as 1.9 chances created per game according to WhoScored for the Sky Blues last season which will give Wilder plenty of ammunition for the upcoming season.

Gus Hamer

Another Coventry player to add into the mix, Hamer adds incisive passing from similar to Ollie Norwood from Wilder’s Sheffield United side.

Hamer also adds an all action element to his game, something that you could argue is lacking from Tavernier.

His ability to read the game, intercept passes and release the ball to his teammates is pivotal Coventry’s game plan and that’s supported by the amount of assists he managed last season.

Nine assists from a deeper midfield position will give Wilder’s attackers plenty of options with the type of runs they’ll need to make.

Sorba Thomas

Although not a central midfielder, Thomas has displayed the ability to play from anywhere he’s asked to in his first full season at Championship level.

Corberan unearthed a creative gem in Thomas and that’s not just his set piece delivery.

Thomas is able to run at his opponent and deliver crosses into the box meaning he can pick up the spaces between the wing-back area and 18 yard box to recieve a pass and deliver a cross, something Tavernier proved very good at last season.

It may be a difficult move to bring in the Welsh international given Huddersfield summer sales already but it’s one that should be definitely considered.