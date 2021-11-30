3 obstacles for Barnsley to overcome to claim victory over Huddersfield

Barnsley may have changed manager to Poya Asbaghi but they have still struggled to pick up results and are now four games in the Championship without a win.

In their last tie, they managed to pick up a point against Peterborough but remain firmly entrenched in a relegation battle and are now eight points from safety in the second tier.

They will need to start picking up more points soon if they want to maintain their Championship status – and that will have to start in the crunch clash against Huddersfield this weekend.

But what obstacles do the Tykes need to overcome to claim three points against the Terriers?

Get Cauley Woodrow firing

Barnsley have really struggled in terms of scoring and chance creation so far this season. They’ve scored just once in their last four games and have struggled to really threaten at the other end of the pitch, despite their exploits in front of goal last season.

The Tykes did have a different set of players available to them – Daryl Dike for instance, as well as Alex Mowatt – and a completely different manager and setup but the club cannot even begin to think about staying up if they can’t find a source of goals.

Cauley Woodrow has been trusted up front as their main striker but he’s bagged just three so far this campaign. What’s worse, is that he is their current top goalscorer despite that tally.

It isn’t just their goals, as Barnsley are also ranked 23rd for ‘big chances created’ (as per FotMob) and so they really need to focus on being more creative in attack against Huddersfield. If they can utilise their three-man forward line more efficiently and get the ball to Woodrow more (or at least get the ball to someone who can score even if that is Carlton Morris) then they need to do so. Or, they could at least practice more on their shooting in training.

Stay solid at the back

In their game against Peterborough, the Tykes kept a clean sheet and held firm despite Posh looking increasingly likely to score (and arguably creating the better chances).

That comes down to the work of their four-man defence and they need to repeat that against much better opposition in Huddersfield.

They won most of their duels and continually managed to deny Posh. It’s the kind of solidity they need to keep going forward.

If they can hold similarly firm against the Terriers, then the worst they can do is draw – and a point against a high-flying side like them is not a bad point by any means.

Capitalise in good positions

Barnsley have one of the best records for winning possession in the final third of the pitch in their games – and yet they can’t score or create chances.

The Tykes then need to show more composure on the ball and take advantage when they get the chance in such dangerous areas of the field.

If they can win the ball back high up the field and capitalise when they do, the results may start to turn in their favour.

This though, may depend on the likes of Woodrow and co firing in the goals more frequently.