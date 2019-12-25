3 Nottingham Forest wonderkids that could breakthrough in 2020

Nottingham Forest have endured a frustrating last few weeks having suffered an untimely dip in form, but the Reds are still well placed to mount a play-off bid this term.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side have gone five Championship matches without a win, losing three of those, which has seen them slip out of the play-off places, although they do have a game in hand on the teams above them.

Forest will be looking to add to their squad in the January transfer window in a bid to help the Reds get back to winning ways and push themselves back towards the Championship’s top six, while Lamouchi’s side also have a few talented young players coming through who could also make a difference.

The Reds have a history of developing young talented players who have gone on to achieve a lot of success, with the likes of Jermaine Jenas, Michael Dawson and Andy Reid all going on to enjoy spells in the top flight – and there are also the recent examples of Joe Worrall and Matty Cash who have broken through the academy to become key parts of the first team.

Here then, we take a look at THREE Nottingham Forest youngsters who could make a breakthrough at the club in 2020…

Brennan Johnson

The most well placed Nottingham Forest youth player who could make a real first team breakthrough next year is Johnson, who has already been given a taste of first team football by Lamouchi this season, having featured twice in the Championship and three further times in the League Cup.

The attacking midfielder has shown glimpses of his potential to develop into an effective all rounded midfield option for the Reds, with the ability to both drive forwards in possession and help to retain possession and create chances with his technical ability.

Johnson has also impressed in his performances for Wales’ Under-21s, and the 18-year-old will be pushing for more first team minutes during the second half of the campaign, with the aim of making a real impact on Lamouchi’s side on a regular basis next season.

Alex Mighten

Another one of Nottingham Forest’s talented young attacking players that has the potential to make an real breakthrough in 2020 is Mighten, with the 17-year-old having already been given a glimpse of first team football by the Reds this term, coming off the bench against Arsenal in the League Cup

The winger has all the attributes to establish himself as a very dangerous option on the flanks for the Reds, with Mighten having the ability to commit defenders and deliver quality into the box, as well as having the composure needed to take chances in the final third when they fall his way.

Mighten’s quality has already been evident at international level with England’s Under-18s with with the winger having scored a hat-trick against Australia earlier in the campaign, and if he continues to develop at his current rate he will be really pushing for more first team minutes at Forest over the next year.

Tyrese Fornah

Another one of Nottingham Forest’s academy players who is well placed to push for first team minutes next year is Fornah, with the midfielder having impressed for the Reds at youth team level establishing himself as one of the key performers at the heart of midfield for both the under-18s and then the under-23s.

Fornah joined Nottingham Forest’s youth team from Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018, and his progression at the club since then have recently seen him be rewarded with a new deal at the City Ground as he looks to establish himself as a key part of the club over the next few seasons.

The midfielder’s form for Forest’s youth teams has not gone unnoticed by the Lamouchi, who has invited Fornah to train with the first team squad a number of times during the first half of the campaign, which suggests he could be very close to making his breakthrough over the next 12 minutes, and it will be interesting to see if he can take his chance when it comes his way.