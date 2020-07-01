3 Nottingham Forest tweaks Lamouchi should consider making against Bristol City tonight

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it two wins in the space of four days tonight, as they prepare to take on Bristol City at the City Ground.

The Reds picked up their first win since the season’s restart on Sunday afternoon, as they brushed aside struggling Huddersfield Town by three goals to one on Trentside.

A win tonight would see Forest return to fourth spot in the Sky Bet Championship table, with Fulham leapfrogging them after a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers last night.

Lamouchi has recently confirmed that he has a fully-fit squad to choose from tonight, giving the Frenchman plenty of options to choose from heading into the final seven games of the season.

Changes will need to be made ahead of five massive fixtures against top-six contenders, in the Robins, Derby County, Fulham, Preston North End and Swansea City.

It is essential that Lamouchi doesn’t rotate his squad too much, though, as in the past, this has proven costly.

He fielded five changes against Charlton back in February, for instance, but they lacked any real cohesion and rhythm as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat.

Here, then, we take a look at three tweaks Lamouchi should consider making against Bristol City tonight…

Samba Sow in for Brennan Johnson

Sow was deemed fit and available before Sunday’s clash with Huddersfield, though he was left out of the squad by Lamouchi, which turned out to be the manager’s “choice” in the end.

Tonight, though, Sow should be reintroduced to the line-up against much stronger opposition in Bristol City, as Forest look to pick up another vital win in their bid for a top-six finish.

Sow has been an influential signing since arriving from Dynamo Moscow in the summer, with Forest only losing one league fixture whenever he has been in the team this term.

He adds real drive and power to the midfield, and despite Brennan Johnson’s tenacity and work-rate, this should be a no-brainer for Lamouchi.

John Bostock in for Ben Watson

Watson returned to the side at the weekend after missing the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday due to an ankle injury – the first game he’s not played in all season long.

The experienced midfielder was replaced by Alex Mighten in stoppage-time, but it will be interesting to see whether he’s given another full 90 minutes tonight, having only just recovered from injury.

John Bostock could potentially replace Watson tonight, with the natural holding midfielder the obvious replacement for the 34-year-old should he be rested.

There can be no denying Watson’s importance to the team, and if he’s fit enough to last another 90 minutes, then he’ll start.

But it’s perhaps worth considering easing him back in slowly, and giving Bostock a chance to start just to be sure.

Joao Carvalho in for Tiago Silva

Carvalho will also be hopeful of reclaiming a place in the side after a bright cameo off the bench at the weekend.

The club’s record signing has found game time hard to come by under Lamouchi this term, making only eight starts in the Championship, but he could offer Forest a real spark tonight.

Tiago Silva has settled back into the team really well indeed after suffering with appendicities before the EFL season was suspended in March, but he could potentially be rested tonight.

Having Carvalho for back-up isn’t a bad option to have by any means.