3 Nottingham Forest transfers in or out, that look likely this January

Nottingham Forest have made an encouraging start to their Championship campaign under Sabri Lamouchi, although a poor run of results over the past few matches has seen them fall out of promotion places.

The Reds are without a win in their last five matches, a run which has seen them fall to ninth in the league table, three points outside the play-offs – although they do have a game in hand on the sides above them.

Many feel that Lamouchi will need to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window if Forest are to maintain their promotion push going into the second half of the campaign, but for this to happen, some players will have to leave the City Ground too.

With this in mind, here are THREE players who could be either on their way in or out of Forest in January…

Out: Aro Muric

Aro Muric has really struggled to make an impact for Forest since joining the Reds on a season-long loan from Manchester City the summer.

The 21-year-old started the first four matches of the season for Forest, but some shaky performances led to him quickly losing his place in the starting line-up to Brice Samba, who has been excellent so far this season.

With Samba performing so well, it’s very difficult to see Muric returning to the starting line-up. It’s far more likely that Manchester City will decide to recall him from his loan spell at the City Ground in January, before sending him out elsewhere.

In: Guillaume Hoarau

Lewis Grabban has scored ten goals for Forest so far this season, but backup striker Rafa Mir has really struggled to make an impact since joining on loan from Wolves in the summer and has failed to score in 13 appearances.

This has left many feeling that Lamouchi needs to sign another striker in January and the Reds have been linked with several different forwards – including Young Boys striker Guillaume Hoarau.

The 35-year-old recently admitted that he expects to leave his club before the end of the season and given that Lamouchi likes to sign foreign players, it seems like this transfer could happen.

Out: Claudio Yacob

Claudio Yacob joined Forest on a free transfer last summer, but the defensive midfielder has struggled to make an impact since his arrival at the City Ground.

The 32-year-old made 16 appearances for the Reds last season, but hasn’t featured for Forest since Lamouchi took charge in the summer and with the likes of Samba Sow and Ben Watson ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s very difficult to see that changing.

QUIZ: What club did each of these 16 Nottingham Forest players sign from?

1 of 16 What club did Nottingham Forest sign Lewis Grabban from? Aston Villa Sunderland AFC Bournemouth Norwich City

With his contract at the City Ground due to expire at the end of the season, it seems very likely that Forest will try and cash in on Yacob in January, rather than risk him leaving for nothing at the end of the season.