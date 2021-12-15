3 Nottingham Forest transfers in or out that could happen next month

Nottingham Forest are on an incredible run in the Championship in losing just one of their last 15 matches.

Steve Cooper has completely changed the outlook of the Reds’ potential this season with the club rising as high as eighth in the table at the weekend.

The Welshman is preparing for his first transfer window as Forest manager next month and will have a lot on his mind in looking to recruit effectively in it.

The squad is quite deep and is well balanced in most areas, however, it is not one that screams of a team that are destined to break into the play-off places in the second half of the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at three Forest transfer dealings that could take place in January…

Djed Spence return

This has been rumbling away in the background for a while, especially since Chris Wilder replaced Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough and started successfully deploying a three at the back system. Boro have a recall clause in January that would see Spence return to The Riverside halfway through his season-long loan at the City Ground.

The recall looks increasingly likely with Boro a direct rival to Forest in hoping to build a play-off push in 2022. Player power takes up a larger role than it used to nowadays, but it would definitely be a shock to see Spence allowed to complete the remainder of the campaign with Forest.

Adam Idah interest

Adam Idah is set to leave Norwich City on loan in January and Nottingham Forest are one of the interested parties. The Republic of Ireland international has struggled for first team opportunities at Carrow Road this term with Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki above him in the pecking order. Idah would provide an intriguing alternative to the better known quantities of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

Keinan Davis

The Aston Villa striker is in a very similar situation to Adam Idah and is on the radar of the Reds according to John Percy.

Davis has experienced limited opportunities since Villa won promotion to the Premier League and will be looking to kickstart his career in the second tier, once again most likely on loan, in the second half of the season.