3 Nottingham Forest players who could be loaned out in the summer transfer window

Nottingham Forest have had a very successful season under Steve Cooper this year and currently sit fourth in the league with two games in hand over Huddersfield above them.

Although they’re currently only four points clear of Blackburn Rovers in seventh, given their games in hand it seems almost certain that Nottingham Forest will be competing in the play-offs soon.

Having beaten Arsenal and Leicester in their FA Cup run this year, Forest know they are able to compete against those Premier League teams and will be eager to get themselves up this season.

If they were to enter the Premier League, they will no doubt be wanting to make changes to their squad and here we take a look at three players who could be loaned out this summer.

Loic Mbe Soh

Loic Mbe Soh is a great young prospect at 20-years-old.

Forest signed him from Paris Saint-Germain in September last year and since joining has made nine appearances and scored a goal.

There is no doubting the player has talent but before he will be able to get regular playing time at Nottingham Forest, they may be best to loan him out to develop his game elsewhere.

This will be especially true if Forest do go up to the Premier League this year as you can’t see him going from two appearances in a season to suddenly stepping up at the highest level.

Having played for France’s youth teams up to U19, the centre-back can no doubt make it, but a loan to a Championship club next season that isn’t battling right at the top could allow him to gain valuable experience before rejoining Cooper’s side with the hope of playing.

Jonathan Panzo

21-year-old Jonathan Panzo was signed by Forest in January from Dijon.

Cooper clearly has intentions for him to play first team football having coached him at England U17 level meaning he knows his talent and potential, but since signing for the club he has not yet made an appearance.

Still at a young age and with time to develop his game, Cooper should be looking at a loan move for him next season as he will not throw him in at the deep end whether that will be in the Premier League or the top of the Championship.

Having not played senior football in England, a loan move would give him a good chance to get a feel for the English game and work on his trade before having a place at Forest.

Braian Ojeda

Nottingham Forest signed Ojeda at the start of the season and the 21-year-old midfielder has made three league appearances for the club this season.

Forest signed the player from Olimpia but during his time there and a loan spell with Defenda y Justicia, he wasn’t given much first team experience and has also not played in England yet.

Therefore, a move down the pyramid for him would allow him to get a grip on the game and what the leagues in England are like before trying to work his way up and prove he has a place in Forest’s first team.

Having earned four caps for Paraguay so far, you can recognise that the player has a future but is another who needs to build his game first.