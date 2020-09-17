3 Nottingham Forest players we can see leaving the City Ground by Friday October 16th

It has been a busy transfer window thus far for Nottingham Forest, as Sabri Lamouchi and his side look to right their wrongs and push for promotion this term.

After capitulating on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign, Lamouchi and his players will be hungrier than ever to fulfil the club’s dreams of making a long-awaited return to the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman has made eight new signings this summer, with Senegalese goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo the latest player to arrive at the City Ground.

The likes of Luke Freeman, Tyler Blackett and Jack Colback have also joined the club, but others have departed Trentside, too.

By far the most high-profile departure of them has been Matty Cash’s move to Aston Villa, with the club pocketing up to £16million following the defender’s exit.

Who else can we see leaving the City Ground before the end of the transfer window, though? Let’s take a look…

Albert Adomah

Adomah was brought to the City Ground by Lamouchi last summer, arriving on a free transfer following his departure from Aston Villa, but he has fallen out of favour since.

The 32-year-old has made only five starts in the Championship for the Reds, but has scored three goals in a total of 27 appearances with most of his action coming as an impact substitute.

The winger spent the second part of last season on loan at Cardiff City before being recalled in an attempt to de-rail the Bluebirds’ bid for promotion, and he seemingly isn’t part of Lamouchi’s plans going forward.

Adomah is believed to have trained in a separate group from the first-team in the build-up to the trip to QPR at the weekend, which very much sums up his situation at the City Ground right now.

Zach Clough

Clough is another player who is completely out of favour at Forest, and looks set to leave the club this summer.

The 25-year-old hasn’t made an appearance for Forest in over two years, and hasn’t been able to make an impact under Lamouchi since the latter’s arrival last summer.

The midfielder has flattered to deceive out on loan at Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale. It’s not really a case of whether he’ll leave, it’s about who will take a chance on him before the transfer window shuts.

Michael Hefele

Lamouchi has bolstered his defensive options with the signings of Tyler Blackett and Loic Mbe Soh in this transfer window.

The pair will provide fresh competition for the likes of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Michael Dawson, which leaves Hefele’s future at the City Ground looking uncertain.

Hefele hasn’t made an appearance under Lamouchi as of yet, with his last appearance for the Reds coming on New Year’s Day in 2019, in a 4-2 win over Leeds United.

At the age of 30, he’ll surely be looking to move on before the transfer window closes.