3 Nottingham Forest facts that you may have never known about

Nottingham Forest are a massive club steeped in history, and they will be hoping to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League in the not so distant future.

The Reds agonisingly missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of last season, and despite looking to go one further this year, promotion is off the cards.

Chris Hughton will be hopeful of rebuilding his squad and bringing in his own players in the summer, as the manager looks to put his experience of winning promotion to full use next season.

As alluded to before, Forest are a historic club who have enjoyed plenty of success before, but were you aware of these three facts?

Peter Shilton first to reach 1000

Shilton is one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to pull on a Forest shirt.

The former England shot-stopper joined the Reds from Stoke City in 1977, before going on to have five glorious years at the City Ground.

He lifted two European Cups during that time and racked up over 200 appearances for the Reds.

Shilton also became the first ever player to reach 1,000 league appearances, after starting his career at Leicester in 1966.

Samuel Widdowson’s shin pads

Forest fans may not be too familiar with Widdowson given that he played for Forest back in the 1870s.

What fans will be familiar with, though, is shin pads, and it was in fact Widdowson who invented them.

He took this idea after using some cricket pads as protection for his shins back in 1874, before going on to make shin pads for footballers.

Widdowson also played for Nottinghamshire Cricket Club.

Back-to-back European Cup wins

It is no secret that Forest lifted back-to-back European Cups.

They defeated Malmo in Munich in 1979, before defeating SV Hamburg in Madrid the year after.

Forest fans speak of immense pride whenever they talk about those famous victories, and are one of only a few British clubs to lift the trophy.

What isn’t spoken about too much, though, is the fact that they are one of only seven teams in history to lift the European Cup back-to-back.

Inter Milan, Benfica, Ajax, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Liverpool have also managed this.