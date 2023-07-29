Highlights Norwich City finished 13th in the league last season, but with new signings and a fresh start, they are determined to improve their position.

After a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, Norwich City will be hoping for much better when the new Championship season gets underway.

Indeed, The Canaries finished a drab 13th place in the league standings back in May, a position which they can surely only improve on as the new season approaches.

To help them do that, there have been five new arrivals at the club so far this summer.

Christian Fassnacht, Borja Sainz, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey and Ashley Barnes have all come through the 'incomings' door, and there have been a fair few departures, too.

To kick off their new campaign, David Wagner's side start with a home clash against Hull City at Carrow Road on August 5th.

In fact, if you attend that match, or any other Norwich clash this season, you may well bump into one of the club's famous supporters.

The Canaries have a number of famous faces among their support, some of which we have identified and discussed below.

Who does Jake Humphrey support?

One of the most famous supporters of Norwich City, and someone you may well spot at Carrow Road this season is Jake Humphrey.

The television presenter, best known for recently hosting Premier League and Champions League football on BT Sport, has made his support of the club no secret throughout the years.

In a 2020 article with The Times named 'my club', Humphrey explained why he supported the Canaries.

"I am a firm believer that you should support the team where you are from," Humphrey wrote in The Times.

"Admittedly, I am from Peterborough, but in my defence, we moved to Norwich when I was nine and Peterborough are my second team.

"My dad was a Manchester United fan who went to the 1968 European Cup final, so he wouldn’t take me, but my best friend had two family enclosure season tickets.

"We lived in Thorpe St Andrew, which is 1½ miles from Carrow Road, and we would walk to games, bag of chips in hand."

Ed Balls is a Norwich fan

Another famous Norwich City supporter and someone you could potentially bump into at Carrow Road is Ed Balls.

The former Labour politician was born in Norwich and has gone on record multiple times with his support for the club.

So much so that Balls was even made Chairman of the club in 2015 - a post he would occupy until December 2018.

A video Balls posted on Twitter, which is embedded above, shows him and a car full of people celebrating the club's promotion to the Premier League back in 2019.

Is Delia Smith Norwich City's most famous fan?

Last but not least, the third famous person on this list that you may definitely see at Carrow Road is Delia Smith.

Well-known for her career as a chef and television presenter, Smith has also played a big role at Carrow Road over the years.

According to the Norwich City website, Smith is the club's joint-majority shareholder and first joined the board at the club back in 1996.

A supporter of the club prior to her involvement in the boardroom, Smith is known to travel to most games, home and away.