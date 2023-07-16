Norwich City will know pressure will be on their shoulders heading into the 2023/24 season after last year’s disappointment.

The Canaries had a dreadful 2022/23 campaign, as they failed to live up to their promotion aims and finished in a forgettable 13th place.

No doubt Norwich will be among the favourites to go up in this new season, and it will be up to David Wagner and his players to right the wrongs of last season and live up to those expectations.

The Canaries will likely continue to be busy in the transfer market in the next few months, but the Norwich boss will want the current crop of players to improve as well.

Which Norwich City players have a point to prove in the 2023/24 pre-season?

Here, we have picked three players at Norwich City who have a point to prove heading into the 2023/24 pre-season…

Bali Mumba

The 21-year-old is an exciting player that is held in high regard at Carrow Road, but he will have a point to prove.

Mumba spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, where he played 47 times, scoring six goals and registering 10 assists.

The right-back was excellent and played an important role in the Pilgrims' promotion to the Championship.

However, he now returns to Norwich with a point to prove, as he needs to show David Wagner that he is capable of replicating that form from League One to the Championship.

The Canaries might lose Max Aarons at some point this summer, and even though the club has brought in Jack Stacey, it could be the opportunity Mumba has been looking for to get into the starting XI.

Therefore, he needs to impress Wagner in pre-season, as this is the first chance the German will get to see what he is like up close.

Does Milot Rashica have a point to prove?

Rashica joined Norwich back in the summer of 2021. After his first season at the club, one in which they were relegated from the Premier League, the winger spent last season elsewhere.

The 27-year-old joined Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he played 30 times, scoring six goals and registering seven assists.

That loan spell has now ended, and he has returned to Carrow Road with his future up in the air.

Rashica is still contracted to the club for another two years, so Norwich are in no rush to make a decision on his future.

Therefore, the player returns this summer with a point to prove, as he showed at Galatasaray that he is a player who is very capable of having an impact at the top end of the pitch.

It is a fresh start for everyone involved at Norwich, so Rashica needs to use this pre-season as an opportunity to impress Wagner and show him why he can be important for Norwich in the Championship.

Adam Idah

Idah is a player with whom Norwich fans have become familiar with in the last few seasons.

The 22-year-old came through the club’s academy, breaking into the first team in the 2019/20 season.

However, since his breakthrough, the forward has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth in the first team.

Last season was Idah’s best return in appearances, with 25 coming in the Championship. However, he only started 11 of those 25 games.

Norwich are light in the final third this season, as they’ve lost star striker Teemu Pukki, so this presents an opportunity for a player like Idah to step up and show Wagner that he can be counted on.

Of course Ashley Barnes is going to feature heavily for the Canaries, but Idah should use this pre-season as a statement to the Norwich boss that he doesn’t need to bring in another centre-forward as he can rely on him.