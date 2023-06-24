Norwich City have had a busy summer so far as they continue preparations for the new season.

The Canaries were among the title favourites in the Championship this season after back-to-back promotions in their two previous seasons at the level, but they endured a hugely underwhelming campaign.

Dean Smith was sacked in December with the club sitting fifth in the table after a decline in form, but results failed to improve under David Wagner following his appointment in January, with the 51-year-old winning just seven of his 21 games in charge in all competitions so far as his side finished 13th.

There have been significant changes at the club this summer with star striker Teemu Pukki, Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Josh Martin, Michael McGovern and Danel Sinani departing at the end of their contracts, while the Canaries have been active in the transfer market with Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy all arriving at Carrow Road.

With the transfer window now open for business, we looked at which Norwich players have reached a crossroads in their careers.

Which Norwich City players are at a real crossroads?

Tim Krul

Goalkeeper Krul joined the club from Newcastle United in July 2018 and prior to this season, he had been the club's undisputed first choice between the sticks.

However, Krul was dropped by Smith in October for Angus Gunn and after being restored to the line-up following Wagner's arrival in January, he lost his place again just three games later, with Gunn remaining as number one for the rest of the campaign.

Gunn has been linked with a move away from the club this summer and is reportedly attracting interest from Rangers, but if Gunn stays at Carrow Road, it seems unlikely Krul will receive much game time next season.

At 35, the Dutch international is at the stage of his career where he needs to be playing regular football and he faces a big decision over his future this summer.

Christos Tzolis

Tzolis arrived at Carrow Road from PAOK in August 2021, but it has not worked out for him so far in Norfolk.

The 21-year-old's game time was limited as the club were relegated from the Premier League last season and he joined Twente on loan in July, but his temporary stint with the Dutch outfit was cut short in January.

Tzolis was handed opportunities by Wagner after his return to the club, scoring once in 13 appearances, but most of his minutes came from the bench.

He is a player with a lot of potential, but he will be keen to feature more regularly next season.

Przemyslaw Placheta

It has been a frustrating time for Placheta at Carrow Road since his move from Slask Wroclaw in July 2020.

The 25-year-old has struggled to nail down a regular first-team place and he joined Birmingham City on loan last summer.

Placheta started the season as a regular for the Blues, starting the first five games of the season, scoring once for John Eustace's side, but he suffered a serious injury at the end of August and returned to his parent club in January to continue his recovery.

The Polish international did not feature for the Canaries in the second half of the campaign and with significant competition for places in the wide areas, he may be on the move once again this summer.