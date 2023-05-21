Norwich City will be looking to put what turned out to be a disappointing 2022/23 campaign behind them later this year by making a positive start to the new term under the guidance of David Wagner.

The Canaries were forced to settle for a 13th place finish in the Championship after being eliminated from play-off contention at the end of April.

Having recently announced their retained list, Norwich's attention will now switch to recruitment ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Wagner has already bolstered his attacking options by signing Ashley Barnes, and will be keen to add some fresh faces to his squad.

Meanwhile, the likes of Teemu Pukki, Kieran Dowell and Danel Sinani are set to leave Carrow Road upon the expiry of their current deals.

These individuals could potentially be followed by some more members of Norwich's squad as the club look to raise funds for incomings.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three players who could leave the Championship side over the course of the summer.

Which Norwich City players are likely to be push for an exit during the transfer window?

Milot Rashica

Loaned out to Galatasaray last year after only managing to provide three direct goal contributions in the Premier League for Norwich during the 2021/22 season, Milot Rashica could be allowed to leave on a permanent basis later this year.

According to The Pink Un's Paddy Davitt, Norwich's Sporting Director Stuart Webber has confirmed that he expects Rashica to be sold by the club.

While Burnley have recently been linked with a move for Rashica, the player's agent has suggested that the winger is keen to secure a move to Galatasaray on a permanent basis.

Max Aarons

Max Aarons is another individual who could be pushing a move away from Norwich this summer.

Making reference to Aarons in an interview with The Pink Un, Webber has suggested that there is a big chance that the defender will be allowed to secure a switch to a new club.

Since graduating from Norwich's academy in 2018, Aarons has made 213 appearances for the club in all competitions, and has helped his side achieve two promotions to the top-flight.

Could Przemyslaw Placheta also leave Norwich this summer?

Przemyslaw Placheta could also potentially push for an exit from Norwich if he believes that Wagner is unwilling to utilise on a regular basis later this year.

The winger was only deployed on 12 occasions in the Premier League during the 2021/22 season and was then loaned out to Birmingham City last summer.

Unfortunately for Placheta, he was unable to make a major impact for the Blues as he only featured on five occasions due to injury.

A permanent departure from Norwich may allow Placheta to revive his career if he seals a move to a team who are willing to play him week-in, week-out next season.