Norwich City have had a positive start to the season, with David Wagner’s side sitting in the top six at this early stage.

Of course, the challenge will be to maintain that moving forward, but fans are right to be optimistic about what the future can hold.

A key reason for the fast start has been a productive summer. The likes of Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes, among others, have come in and made an instant impact, whilst Jonathan Rowe has stepped up to become an important player.

However, it’s fair to say that not all players at Carrow Road are widely appreciated, with some dividing opinion on the terraces - which is the same at clubs up and down the country.

And, here we look at THREE who often cause debate among the Norwich supporters…

3 Ben Gibson

The defender was highly-rated coming through the ranks at Middlesbrough, and he even made the England squad at one stage, but he hasn’t kicked on as he would’ve wanted, with his time at Burnley completely forgettable.

Things have got better for Gibson at Carrow Road, and he has played his part over the years. However, it’s fair to say he hasn’t always convinced. There were complaints about the 30-year-old, and many of his teammates, when they were relegated from the Premier League, with concerns about his pace and mobility.

In the Championship, Gibson is more reliable, but some Norwich fans may prefer new recruit Danny Batth to be brought in. Ultimately, it’s now down to Gibson to show he warrants a place in the side with his performances this season.

2 Przemysław Płacheta

There was a lot of excitement at Norwich when they finalised a deal for Placheta, who is a rapid winger. But, the Polish international hasn’t gone on to be the player that they hoped.

Yet, there were positive signs under Wagner earlier this season, and his pace means Placheta is someone that fans can enjoy watching, but his end product is frustrating, and he doesn’t weigh in with the goals and assists he should.

At 25, Placheta still has time to win over the support, but he is not someone who is in the best XI, and it’s on the player to change that and alter the mind of any doubters.

1 Adam Idah

The 22-year-old hasn’t been the most prolific over the years, and all strikers will be judged on goals, so you can understand why some are frustrated by Idah at Norwich.

But, with Teemu Pukki having moved on, and Josh Sargent injured, Idah is getting more responsibility, and he has scored two in five this season. Add in a fantastic display against Virgil van Dijk for Ireland, where he scored from the spot, and Idah might be winning fans over.

He will need to do it over a longer period to convince a section, but the forward is someone who has regularly divided opinion, yet he could have a big say in whether Norwich have a successful campaign this season.