3 Norwich City players we can see leaving Carrow Road by Friday October 16th

Norwich City kick-started their 2020/21 campaign with a late win at Huddersfield Town last Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side are, of course, back in the Championship after a year in the top-flight, but the Canaries appear motivated to make sure their stint back in the second-tier is only a short one.

A decent transfer window so far has contributed to Norwich’s squad having a very strong look to it, but the market is open until the middle of October.

As is the case with all Championship sides, Norwich could have their talent picked up by those in the division above them.

With that in mind, we identify THREE players we could see moving out of Carrow Road before deadline-day…

Emi Buendia

Buendia is the place to start, with the playmaker recently revealing he’s got a desire to return to the top table of English football.

He scored one goal and registered seven assists for the Canaries last season.

There are clubs keen on securing his service too, with Leeds United previously linked with a move.

Todd Cantwell

Cantwell featured for the bulk of the 90 minutes in Huddersfield last weekend, but he’s a player that looked comfortable in the Premier League last season.

Reports in August noted Aston Villa’s interest in the midfielder, but nothing has come to fruition just yet.

However, the 22-year-old might yet be the subject of further interest in the coming month.

Ben Godfrey

Like Cantwell and Buendia, Godfrey looked impressive in the Premier League last season despite Norwich’s relegation.

He might yet stick around at Carrow Road and help Farke’s side compete for a Premier League return, but there’s little denying his long-term future is in the top-flight.

If decent offers are tabled for the centre-back, it would be no surprise to see Godfrey move on.