Norwich City cashed in on some first-teamers during the summer.

Kieran Dowell, former talisman Teemu Pukki and Danel Sinani were released along with Sam Byram and Michael McGovern, with the latter duo's departures not coming as a massive surprise.

Bali Mumba's departure was a bit of a shock though considering how well he did at Plymouth Argyle on loan last season. And fellow Max Aarons left Norfolk, taking the step back up to the Premier League as he linked up with AFC Bournemouth.

Milot Rashica, Tim Krul and Andrew Omobamidele followed the two right-backs out the door, with the latter likely to be a particularly big miss despite the fact former Sunderland man Danny Batth came in to replace him after seemingly being made available at the Stadium of Light.

Aarons, Krul, Omobamidele and Pukki are all big names to lose along with Rashica who could have been a real asset for David Wagner's side if he had remained at Carrow Road.

But Stuart Webber and the recruitment team did well in the transfer market and have given Wagner and his side a good chance of being successful during the 2023/24 campaign.

There are a few players that remained at Carrow Road that some wouldn't have expected to - and we have listed them below.

Daniel Barden

Barden is clearly a talented stopper with the player plying his trade for Wales at a youth international level.

The fact he had cancer probably set him back a bit but he could still have a successful career and he won't be short of motivation to inspire others following his brave battle.

His game time looks set to be limited this season though.

Krul may have departed, but Angus Gunn looks set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the foreseeable future and George Long and Vicente Reyes both joined in the summer.

With this in mind and the fact Jon McCracken is also at the club, it's a surprise that Barden hasn't moved on to another club.

It may only be a matter of time before he makes a switch elsewhere though.

Kenny McLean

Scotsman McLean has been a key player for the Canaries so far this season, appearing in all but one of the Canaries' competitive matches this term.

With this in mind, perhaps it shouldn't come as a shock that he stayed but with Leeds United previously interested in him and even making a bid, it wouldn't have been surprising if he had moved to Elland Road.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is a very familiar face to him with the two working together at Carrow Road - and the Whites probably had the finances to get a deal over the line following the sale of Tyler Adams.

It was definitely a position that the Whites needed to strengthen regardless of whether Adams left or not, so it's a surprise that McLean didn't make this switch in the end.

Josh Sargent

It's surprising that the United States international wasn't poached during the early stages of the campaign before he got injured considering the form he was in.

Scoring 13 times in 40 league appearances last season, that was enough to put himself in the shop window, and he added more goals by registering two goals and one assist in his opening three league games of this term.

He scored again against Huddersfield Town during the latter stages of last month - but sustained a serious ankle injury in the process.

If he had been bought before the Huddersfield game, with Leeds taking an interest, perhaps things would be so much different for him now.