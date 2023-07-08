Last season presented itself as a real underachievement for everybody associated with Norwich City as the club ended in 13th place, the lowest position the Canaries have ended a season in since their five seasons of perennial 'yo-yo'ing' between the Championship and Premier League.

Despite making way for Dean Smith midway through the campaign, David Wagner was also unable to find a consistent tune out of a squad that were favoured for a play-off place as a minimum expectation.

The one-time promotion winner with Huddersfield in 2017 will be hoping that next season presents itself with much more success from his side as they look to re-establish themselves as one of the promotion favourites in the division.

If they are to emulate the previous successes of 2019 and 2021 with a transitioned team from that period, here are three players that may be worth casting your eyes on.

Josh Sargent

Perhaps the most obvious contender to feature on this list, Sargent will also be Norwich's main figurehead in attack following the departure of club icon Teemu Puuki this summer.

Last season, the American was utilised in a pairing with Puuki and was the Canaries top scorer with 13 goals in 40 Championship outings. However, his form dipped towards the end of the season as Wagner's side continued to drift away from the play-off places, only scoring two times from February 18th until the last game of the season.

This upcoming season presents Sargent with the opportunity to be one of the leading lights in this Norwich team, and will look to take his stats to another level in a bid to aid Norwich's promotion hopes.

In an article by the Norwich Evening News back in February, the 23-year-old highlighted how playing in Germany before his move to Carrow Road benefitted him when Wagner asserted his methods on the team. He will hope that the rest of his teammates will be fully prepared the same way when they kick off against Hull City on August 5th.

"My time in Germany has helped me to adapt to David Wagner’s methods,"

"More than anything, it’s the mentality standpoint of it all, but each coach has their own methods.

Gabriel Sara

Although Norwich endured a frustrating season, one of the biggest plus points for the Carrow Road faithful were the performances of the Brazilian midfielder.

The 24-year-old featured in 40 of the 46 league games, amassing 11 goal contributions alongside his composure in the middle of the park. Such numbers are admirable for a box-to-box style central midfielder, especially in their first season in a new environment.

Sara was subject to interest from other clubs last month, but this has since died down. Expect him to play a crucial role anchoring and driving the Canaries midfield forward if they are to be more successful in 23/24.

Borja Sainz

One of City's newest recruits is one to watch next season, and already his new head coach has been praising his ability and profile.

Despite featuring for relegated Turkish Super Lig side Giresunspor, Sainz was the club's second highest goalscorer with nine in total, as well as accumulating four assists.

The 22-year-old winger has also featured for Deportivo Alaves in La Liga as well as a spell at Real Zaragoza.

David Wagner has already spoken about Sainz's ability through such spells in the top flights of Spain and Turkey respectively.

"He's a young player, but already has good minutes in the top levels,"

"You could really feel his desire to come in and make an impact. He is hungry to prove himself, exactly the kind of player we want to have in our group."