Highlights Norwich City has made smart recruiting decisions, bringing in a mix of experienced and young players for the upcoming FM24 game.

Josh Sargent, a versatile striker, and Gabriel Sara, a defensive midfielder and set-piece threat, are standout players to build your first FM24 save around.

Jonathan Rowe, a direct and pacey winger with a great work rate, will be a nightmare for opposing right-backs on FM24.

We've been looking at the Norwich City players that you need to have in your first FM24 save.

FM24 will drop on 6th November 2023. The new game will be available on various platforms like PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, a Touch version on Nintendo Switch, and on your phone or tablet device.

There's plenty of excitement about the new game coming out. But there's been as much noise around Norwich and their exciting squad.

Under David Wagner, they've been smart with their recruiting by bringing in a mix of experience and youth. Just take a look at some of the names that they've been able to bring in:

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

They've also been able to develop some of their younger talent, who you will read about in this list, into some of their best players. Mastering these two things will help you rise through the leagues in FM24.

With that in mind, let's look at the THREE Norwich City players that you should build your first FM24 save around.

Josh Sargent

The American is only 23-years-old, but it feels like he's been playing in England for a decent amount of time now.

He's a versatile striker who can also play off the right-wing if needs be.

The fluidity that he, and another player on this list, provide, in terms of the positions that they can operate in, will give you tonnes of tactical freedom.

His age also means that he'll be able to do it season after season.

Gabriel Sara

He has easily been one of the most impressive players in the country so far this season.

The guy is just everywhere; there's not a blade of grass on the pitch that he won't touch. He can sit in that slightly deeper, defensive role for you, and sweep up at the back. As he's proved, during his time in England, he rarely loses a midfield battle.

To add to this defensive stability, he is a set-piece threat. He takes corners for the Canaries. As we've said, he will have an effect in every area of the pitch. That's exactly what you want from your midfielder, and Sara does it as well as any.

Jonathan Rowe

The combination of Rowe and his American strike partner will be very tough to deal with for the defences of FM24.

He's a right-back's worst nightmare. Constantly driving into the box, cutting back onto both feet, brilliant changes of pace. Rowe is that direct, pacey winger that always frustrates the opposition.

He's got a great work rate too. With the attacking style that his team plays, the full-backs will often be as high up the pitch as he is. Rowe has the willingness to do the gritty work as well.

Just to top it all off, he is 20-years-old. You're going to have him scaring full-backs, in FM24, for 10+ seasons.