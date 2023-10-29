Highlights Bristol City have parted ways with their manager Nigel Pearson following a string of poor results and their desire for promotion to the Premier League.

Michael Beale, former QPR and Rangers manager, could be a good fit for the club due to his coaching abilities and eagerness to prove himself.

Nathan Jones, former Luton Town manager, is also a realistic target who could unite Bristol City fans if he achieves positive results with the team.

Bristol City are on the lookout for a new boss after the club announced Nigel Pearson’s surprise departure on Sunday afternoon.

4 Nigel Pearson leaves Bristol City

The Robins have had a mixed campaign so far, with the 2-0 defeat at Cardiff leaving the side 18th in the table, although they are only five points away from the play-off places.

And, chairman Jon Lansdown made the decision to sack Pearson following the loss, as he stated the results recently haven’t been good enough as they target promotion to the Premier League.

Given their resources, many observers feel Pearson has done a decent job at Ashton Gate, whilst he has also brought in several youngsters.

Nevertheless, the decision has been made, and it’s now about finding his replacement.

Here we look at THREE names that should be on Bristol City’s radar as they start the process to bring in Pearson’s successor…

3 Michael Beale

Michael Beale landed his first managerial role with QPR last year, and he enjoyed a brilliant start, which included taking the R’s to the top of the Championship.

He then surprisingly decided to jump ship to join Rangers, and his time at Ibrox didn’t go to plan, as he failed to end Celtic’s dominance in Scottish football.

A poor start to the current campaign saw Beale sacked, and his reputation has suffered after his time north of the border.

But, Beale is still regarded as a good coach, and his ability on the training ground, and his willingness to develop players, could make him a very good fit for the Robins. Plus, they will be getting someone who is desperate to prove himself.

2 Nathan Jones

Like Beale, Nathan Jones is out of work, so he seems a very realistic target, and his previous spells with Luton Town will no doubt excite the Bristol City board.

He took the Hatters up the Football League, and had largely built a squad that would go on to win promotion under Rob Edwards, all on a budget.

Admittedly, his time at Stoke and most recently Southampton haven’t gone to plan, but his time at Luton feels more comparable to Bristol City in terms of the resources and the profile of the squad.

Jones can be a divisive figure among supporters, but he would unite the Bristol City fans quickly if he managed to get results on the board.

1 John Eustace

John Eustace is also available, having left Birmingham City earlier this month in a move that surprised many in football.

After keeping the team in the Championship last season despite a lot of off-field uncertainty that restricted what he could do, Eustace had Blues in the play-offs after a productive summer window.

Yet, the American owners decided to bring in Wayne Rooney, and three successive defeats suggest it hasn’t worked out just yet.

So, Eustace’s stock is high at the moment, and he will be eager to get back in the game quickly, and to show Birmingham have made a big mistake in letting him go.